Peter Horne: Glasgow & Scotland back retires to take up Ayrshire coach role

England were staring down the barrel of another sorry defeat on Saturday, dismissed for 236 then forced to watch as Australia batted again and stretched their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Joe Root and Dawid Malan had survived the opening session of day three unscathed, building a 128-run stand as they chased Australia's imposing first-innings 473 for nine declared. But it all came crashing down after the dinner break with both players removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England slump from 150 for two to 236 all out. Making matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing.

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO