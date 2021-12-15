ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Supposedly similar microplastic particles show different levels of toxicity

By University of Bayreuth
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more studies worldwide are looking into the effects of microplastics, especially with regard to the environment and health. They often use spherical polystyrene microparticles and have arrived at partly contradictory results. An interdisciplinary research team at the University of Bayreuth has discovered a reason for this. Commercially available, supposedly...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study of Antarctic ice's deep past shows it could be more vulnerable to warming

Insights into how the West Antarctic Ice Sheet responded to a warmer climate millions of years ago could improve predictions of its future. The new study, led by Imperial College London scientists, examined the status of Antarctic ice sheets during the Early Miocene, around 18-16 million years ago, which experienced both warm and cold periods. During warmer periods, sea level rose by up to 60 meters—the equivalent of melting all the ice currently on the Antarctic continent.
EARTH SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Chemical Air Pollution Morphs Into Something Even More Toxic, Study Shows

Remnants of industrial chemicals in the air can potentially transform into new substances more toxic and persistent than the original pollution, according to a global study published on Wednesday. Using samples gathered around the world, the study published in Nature found that these previously unidentified products are present in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Stunning close-up reveals secrets of Milky Way's neighbour

A stunning image captured by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) and Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, shows one of the Milky Way's closest neighbors in new detail. Lead author of the study, Dr. Nickolas Pingel, says it is the clearest ever picture of hydrogen emitted from the Small...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic#Particle#Microplastics#Toxicity
technologynetworks.com

Microplastics Shown To Damage Human Cells

High levels of ingested microplastics in the human body have the potential to have harmful effects, a new study reveals. The study compared the concentrations of microplastics that affected cell viability to the concentrations that humans are exposed to by ingesting contaminated food and water. The research - the first...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How to see comet Leonard, according to the researcher who discovered it

Now is the best time to get a glimpse of Comet C/2021 A1, better known as Comet Leonard. It's named for its discoverer, Gregory Leonard, a senior research specialist at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. Every night with clear skies, astronomers with LPL's Catalina Sky Survey scan...
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

Animated map of microplastics in the ocean

Using satellites scientists have mapped out the the ocean’s plastic problem. Beyond just the micro plastic, you can see the massive garbage patches. They are able to estimate plastic concentration using the waves. Via Earth Observatory:. Researchers at the University of Michigan (UM) recently developed a new method to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Knowridge Science Report

Even low-level toxic metal exposure can harm your arteries

In a new study from Spain, researchers found exposure to low levels of toxic metals may raise the risk for developing clogged arteries. They found a link between low levels of cadmium, arsenic and titanium in the urine of workers at an auto assembly plant in Zaragoza, Spain, and a buildup of plaque in the arteries of their necks, hearts and legs.
SCIENCE
reviewofoptometry.com

Myopic, Emmetropic Eyes Behave Similarly at Closer Accommodative Levels

Eyes of myopic and emmetropic patients behave similarly at close accommodative targets. Photo: Getty Images. Researchers in Portugal and Spain hypothesized that any change in peripheral refraction in the hyperopic direction with accommodation in myopia could lead to an increased risk of myopia progression in predisposed eyes due to their commonly recognized pattern of peripheral hyperopic refraction compared with axial refraction. However, they found that myopic eyes seem to behave similarly to emmetropic eyes for closer accommodative targets. Peripheral refraction during high accommodative levels is not significantly different between emmetropes and myopes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Therapeutic interfering particles exploiting viral replication and assembly mechanisms show promising performance: a modelling study

Defective interfering particles arise spontaneously during a viral infection as mutants lacking essential parts of the viral genome. Their ability to replicate in the presence of the wild-type (WT) virus (at the expense of viable viral particles) is mimicked and exploited by therapeutic interfering particles. We propose a strategy for the design of therapeutic interfering RNAs (tiRNAs) against positive-sense single-stranded RNA viruses that assemble via packaging signal-mediated assembly. These tiRNAs contain both an optimised version of the virus assembly manual that is encoded by multiple dispersed RNA packaging signals and a replication signal for viral polymerase, but lack any protein coding information. We use an intracellular model for hepatitis C viral (HCV) infection that captures key aspects of the competition dynamics between tiRNAs and viral genomes for virally produced capsid protein and polymerase. We show that only a small increase in the assembly and replication efficiency of the tiRNAs compared with WT virus is required in order to achieve a treatment efficacy greater than 99%. This demonstrates that the proposed tiRNA design could be a promising treatment option for RNA viral infections.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

The Fight Against Microplastics

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine. Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. Concerns about microplastics are not new. They’ve been growing for more than a decade. Over the past two years, however, many creative solutions have emerged to address the problem on a local level, ranging from hoovering beaches to shooting bubbles up from river bottoms. Still, experts say there’s a need for a huge, coordinated effort if we want to curb the global issue: The world produces 400 million tons of plastic annually, and much of that material breaks down into tiny pieces that now litter our planet.
ENVIRONMENT
shepherdexpress.com

Microplastics and Toxic Chemicals Increasingly Prevalent in World’s Oceans

According to a pair of scientific studies published in the summer of 2020, microplastic particles and a family of toxic chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS have become more widespread in the world’s oceans than previously realized and have begun to contaminate the global seafood supply. The two problems are related because PFA —a family of highly stable “forever chemicals” with more than 4,700 known members—can occur as microplastics, they can stick to microplastic particles in water, and are involved in the production of plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Inverse

Are dogs self-aware? Study shows a striking similarity to human cognition

When you call your dog your baby, it’s less of an exaggeration than you might think. Dogs are cognitively very similar to toddlers and learn in similar ways. Earlier this year, a study published in the journal Scientific Reports suggests another way dogs’ mental abilities mirror those of humans — and hints at a critical mind-body connection.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

New rubber material's impact resistance surpasses that of glass-fiber reinforced plastic

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs—sometimes called thermoplastic rubbers) are a chemically-bonded combination of multiple polymers ("copolymer")—typically a plastic and a rubber—that have both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties. The thermoplastic property is useful in injection molding, while the elastomeric property gives the object the ability to stretch and return to nearly its original shape. These materials are ubiquitous, for example, in the interiors and exteriors of vehicles. The best-known TPEs include "styrenic block polymers", which contain molecular blocks of polystyrene, which is hard, and polydiene, which is rubbery. Two important examples are polystyrene-b-polyisoprene-b-polystyrene (SIS) and polystyrene-b-polybutadiene-b- polystyrene (SBS). Styrenic block polymers were developed by the Shell Chemical Company in the 1960s and have since been further developed by many researchers in both academia and industry. While the annual global market for styrenic block polymer-based TPEs is worth several billion dollars, elastomers with enhanced mechanical properties, especially toughness, also remain in great demand.
CARS
Phys.org

Sensor based on quantum physics could detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to detect virtually any virus, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Crazy' light emitters: Physicists see an unusual quantum phenomenon

A highly unusual movement of light emitting particles in atomically-thin semiconductors was experimentally confirmed by scientists from the Würzburg–Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat–Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter. Electronic quasiparticles, known as excitons, seemed to move in opposite directions at the same time. Professor Alexey Chernikov–newly appointed physicist at the Technische Universität Dresden–and his team were able to reveal the consequences of this quantum phenomenon by monitoring light emission from mobile excitons using ultrafast microscopy at extremely low temperatures. These findings move the topic of quantum transport of excitonic many-body states into the focus of modern research. The results of this work have been published in the Physical Review Letters journal.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers unravel surface hydroxyl network on In2O3 nanoparticles

Hydroxyl groups are among the major active surface sites over metal oxides. However, their spectroscopic characterizations have been challenging due to limited resolutions, especially on hydroxyl-rich surfaces where strong hydroxyl networks are present. 1H solid-state NMR spectroscopy is a powerful technique, owing to its inherent high sensitivity to short-range ordered...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers enhance charge density waves by moiré engineering in twisted hterostructures

When stacking two layers of van der Waals (vdW) materials, a moiré pattern is produced by the modulation of the long wavelength periodic potential. The moiré pattern is a promising means in engineering both the atomic geometry and electronic structure. A variety of emergent phenomena have been discovered in twisted vdW bilayers of graphene or semiconducting transition-metal dichalcogenide (2H-TMD), however, little is known about the twisted bilayer of metallic 1T-TMD (transition metal dichalcogenide) materials.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy