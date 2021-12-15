ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Advancing photonics materials with cellular automation

By Singapore University of Technology, Design
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the "Game of Life" SUTD researchers are applying cellular automation to efficiently model phase change materials with multiple optical phases for next-generation photonics devices. Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have designed a novel computational model that accurately predicts the properties of photonics...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Autonomy Of Automation

Thomas Aronica is the founder and CEO of Biller Genie, a solution that automates accounts receivable to get businesses paid faster. When it comes to automating your business protocols, the mere thought of making any changes to something so essential can often send many business owners spinning. How much does it cost? How long will it take? How will it impact my BAU workflow? And many end up settling on the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” paradigm.
SOFTWARE
wrganews.com

3G cellular service to be phased out

December 8, 2021–4:52 p.m. The public is being urged to plan ahead for the phase-out of 3G cellular networks and services. Many phones and devices will stop working as soon as December 31. Many older cell phones will be unable to make or receive calls and texts, including calls...
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Study shows how waste can be converted into materials for advanced industries

Between 118 and 138 million tons of organic waste are generated annually worldwide, with waste from the food production and distribution chain accounting for 100 million tons of the total. Only about 25% of all this biowaste is collected and recycled. The other 75% is simply thrown away, representing a huge loss of potential resources and major damage to the environment.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Cellular inertia

It has been experimentally reported that chemotactic cells exhibit cellular memory, that is, a tendency to maintain the migration direction despite changes in the chemoattractant gradient. In this study, we analyzed a phenomenological model assuming the presence of cellular inertia, as well as a response time in motility, resulting in the reproduction of the cellular memory observed in the previous experiments. According to the analysis, the cellular motion is described by the superposition of multiple oscillative functions induced by the multiplication of the oscillative polarity and motility. The cellular intertia generates cellular memory by regulating phase differences between those oscillative functions. By applying the theory to the experimental data, the cellular inertia was estimated at \(m=3-6\) min. In addition, physiological parameters, such as response time in motility and intracellular processing speed, were also evaluated. The agreement between the experiemental data and theory suggests the possibility of the presence of the response time in motility, which has never been biologically verified and should be explored in the future.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photonics#Data Storage#Photons#Automation#Sutd#Assoc#The Game Of Life
ttu.edu

Improving Cellular Communication Across Base Stations

Assistant professor Lu Wei received a $293,229 National Science Foundation grant. Lu Wei, an assistant professor of computer science in Texas Tech University's Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, received a $293,229 National Science Foundation grant to try to improve the deployment of base stations within a cellular network.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Intel Integrated Photonics Research Center

Intel has this month announced the opening of the Intel Research Center for Integrated Photonics for Data Center Interconnects, created to offer accelerated optical input/output (I/O) technology. By providing “innovation in performance scaling and integration with a specific focus on photonics technology and devices, CMOS circuits and link architecture, and package integration and fiber coupling” says Intel. James Jaussi, senior principal engineer and director of the PHY Research Lab in Intel Labs explains a little more.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

AST SpaceMobile Selects EnSilica to Support the Development of its Next Generation Advanced Cellular ASIC Chip

OXFORD, United Kingdom – December 10th, 2021 – EnSilica, a leading provider of mixed-signal custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for the automotive, satellite communications and healthcare industries, today announced that it has been selected by AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) to develop the next generation ASIC for use in the company’s planned space-based cellular broadband network.
CELL PHONES
Dartmouth

‘Split’ Photon Provides New Way to See Light

When Italian physicist Ettore Majorana suggested that electrons could be split into halves nearly a century ago, the revolutionary idea was largely underappreciated. It now serves as a cornerstone of physics. Leveraging the same curiosity as Majorana, researchers from Dartmouth’s Viola Research Group are predicting that split photons may also...
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Electronic Engineering Times

Advanced Cellular ASIC to Enable Satellite to Mobile Network

Cellular ASIC from Ensilica to enable any unmodified handset to connect to AST SpaceMobile's space-based cellular broadband network. Ensilica is developing the cellular ASIC that will enable AST SpaceMobile’s planned space-based cellular broadband network. AST SpaceMobile intends to build what it claims will be the first global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices. Its aim is to create a network that lacks the coverage gaps inherent in most land-based networks. That should improve the connectivity for the five billion people who now subscribe to mobile services, and then also bring cellular broadband to those who remain unconnected, nearly half of the world’s population.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Photonic devices help reach terahertz frequencies

Proc. 2021 IEEE Int. Electron Devices Meeting (in the press); https://ieee-iedm.org/program/. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices.
SCIENCE
Electronic Engineering Times

Silicon Photonics Sticks Its Head Above the Parapet

Yole initially reported on silicon photonics applications in 2011. It is interesting to compare our vision at that time with what is happening today. Yole initially reported on silicon photonics applications in 2011. It is interesting to compare our vision at that time with what is happening today. In 2011,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Flexible automation accelerates materials discovery

Automated experiments can accelerate research and development. 'Flexible automation' enables the cost- and time-effective design, construction and reconfiguration of automated experiments. Flexible automation is empowering researchers to deploy new science and technology faster than ever before. Automated systems perform repetitive tasks quickly and consistently with reduced human intervention. These characteristics...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

New technique advances the way researchers measure and analyze battery materials

A popular adage in data analysis is that you can only control what you can measure. For researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), precise and accurate measurement is crucial to understand and optimize lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Li-ion batteries are everywhere, from personal devices to electric vehicles and stationary...
CHEMISTRY
bioworld.com

Tweaking KLF4 enhances cellular reprogramming

Modulation of a single amino acid in the reprogramming factor Kruppel-like factor 4 (KLF4) has been demonstrated to markedly improve natural transcription factor function and to result in faster and more effective reprogramming of somatic cells into induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. This finding should offer significant cost-effective advantages in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photonic chips embrace piezo-optomechanics

The introduction of piezo-optomechanical phase shifters into silicon optical chips enables the realization of complex, controllable optical processing circuits with negligible static power dissipation, high-speed configuration and compatibility with wafer-scale fabrication. The manufacturing processes developed for silicon electronics are now enabling the fabrication of photonic chips with increasingly complex optical...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

New rubber material's impact resistance surpasses that of glass-fiber reinforced plastic

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs—sometimes called thermoplastic rubbers) are a chemically-bonded combination of multiple polymers ("copolymer")—typically a plastic and a rubber—that have both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties. The thermoplastic property is useful in injection molding, while the elastomeric property gives the object the ability to stretch and return to nearly its original shape. These materials are ubiquitous, for example, in the interiors and exteriors of vehicles. The best-known TPEs include "styrenic block polymers", which contain molecular blocks of polystyrene, which is hard, and polydiene, which is rubbery. Two important examples are polystyrene-b-polyisoprene-b-polystyrene (SIS) and polystyrene-b-polybutadiene-b- polystyrene (SBS). Styrenic block polymers were developed by the Shell Chemical Company in the 1960s and have since been further developed by many researchers in both academia and industry. While the annual global market for styrenic block polymer-based TPEs is worth several billion dollars, elastomers with enhanced mechanical properties, especially toughness, also remain in great demand.
CARS
Phys.org

Sensor based on quantum physics could detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to detect virtually any virus, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers enhance charge density waves by moiré engineering in twisted hterostructures

When stacking two layers of van der Waals (vdW) materials, a moiré pattern is produced by the modulation of the long wavelength periodic potential. The moiré pattern is a promising means in engineering both the atomic geometry and electronic structure. A variety of emergent phenomena have been discovered in twisted vdW bilayers of graphene or semiconducting transition-metal dichalcogenide (2H-TMD), however, little is known about the twisted bilayer of metallic 1T-TMD (transition metal dichalcogenide) materials.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers unravel surface hydroxyl network on In2O3 nanoparticles

Hydroxyl groups are among the major active surface sites over metal oxides. However, their spectroscopic characterizations have been challenging due to limited resolutions, especially on hydroxyl-rich surfaces where strong hydroxyl networks are present. 1H solid-state NMR spectroscopy is a powerful technique, owing to its inherent high sensitivity to short-range ordered...
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy