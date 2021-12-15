ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas-passing plankton illuminate another piece of the carbon cycle puzzle

By Oregon State University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ocean's most abundant life form, a type of bacteria discovered by Oregon State University, consumes an organic compound commonly found in solvents like paint remover, a new study by OSU shows. Finding that SAR11 bacteria use acetone adds to evidence suggesting that aspects of the marine carbon cycle,...

