Power of 5 weather team expecting 50 mph gusts Thursday

The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. for some of Northeast Ohio Thursday.

Our Power of 5 Team is expecting winds to last longer than that and impact the entire area.

Gusts over 40 mph are enough to bring weak or dead trees down, maybe even branches. That means power outages are possible. We won't see these winds relaxing until after sunset. Areas east of Cleveland will have gusts over 40 mph as late as 10 p.m.

Remember, keep two hands on the wheel at all times, watch for debris and anyone working outdoors needs to prepare for the wind to have an impact.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

