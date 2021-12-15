ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSC Cruises announces ‘Big Cruise Giveaway’ incentive

By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSC Cruises will give away two cruises to travel agents every day next month as part of its Big Cruise Giveaway. The line has made 31 cruises available to UK agents and 31 to Irish agents during January as part of the Wave period campaign....

travelweekly.co.uk

