Norwegian Cruise Line is making operational changes to upcoming sailings, and will require guests to be worn in indoor areas, according to a letter sent to booked guests. "In advance of our upcoming cruises. we want to ensure you are aware of our latest health and safety protocols and requirements," the company said. "Among the latest developments, we are asking guests to wear masks onboard while indoors. except when actively eating or drinking or when in their stateroom: wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible; adhere to local regulations when visiting ports of call."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO