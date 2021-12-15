ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary 2024? Given the competition, she may be the Dems' best hope

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6u25_0dNNsFyT00

There may be a rematch coming in the 2024 race for the White House. But we're not talking (God help us) Biden-Trump II.

Instead, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is an interesting prospect to consider when looking for a viable candidate, particularly if an 80-something President Biden decides not to seek a second term. And why would he? Just 22 percent of voters want him to seek a second term, according to a I&I-TIPP poll. It doesn't get much better when polling only Democrats, where just 36 percent want to see the president run again, with that juggernaut candidate named "someone else" coming in first with 44 percent support.

The Democratic bench is about as deep as the New York Jets' these days. Vice President Harris? She's at 28 percent approval, per USA Today. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ? No longer governor and thoroughly disgraced. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)? He had to spend major time and resources just to avoid being ousted in deep-blue California during a recall election earlier this year.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ? Not even 40 years old, and he has a supply chain crisis on his résumé. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)? Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)? Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)?

If those are the options, why not Hillary? She's 74 years old, which is like being bathed in the fountain of youth compared to Biden. And she's still stunned — five years later — that she actually lost to Donald Trump . In fact, she sounds no different than Trump in constantly complaining about all the reasons she lost and that, well, the election was stolen by Trump and the Russians anyway. That type of rhetoric is a big no-no for Trump, but A-OK if Hillary (or Stacey Abrams) does it. Rules are rules.

"Are we going to give in to all these lies and this disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to stand up to it?" Clinton recently warned regarding the possibility of Trump taking back the White House.

And yes, that's a real possibility: Several recent polls have Trump topping Biden in a hypothetical 2024 contest. Which is stunning considering that the Democrat received more votes last year than any other presidential candidate in American history: 81 million.

One more possible sign that Hillary is dipping her toe in the 2024 pool comes in the form of her bizarre decision to read her 2016 victory speech for something called "Masterclass." It was one of the most cringeworthy things you’ll ever see.

Here we have a former first lady, senator, secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee reading a speech for an election she lost. Of course, if The New York Times gave me an 85 percent chance of winning an election and I somehow lost to a guy who had never run for public office before, I’d have trouble absorbing it too.

But eventually one would think Hillary, more than five years later, would show some class. Some humility. Some maturity. And not talk about it so often anymore.

Instead, here she is, a losing candidate reading a five-year-old victory speech. And in case you’re asking if any losing presidential candidate had done anything like this before, the answer is no.

Since the election, Hillary has blamed her loss on misogyny, sexism, voter ID laws, Bernie Sanders, former FBI Director James Comey and Matt Lauer , along with dozens of other factors. (She hasn’t blamed neglecting to campaign in Wisconsin or deciding "I'm With Her" was a grabby campaign slogan.)

It’s a five-year public therapy session in broad daylight. And in a sane world, she would have been laughed out of the room for reading such a speech. But this felt more like a trial balloon in an effort to see if there is still an appetite for the Clinton brand.

Kamala Harris was supposed to be Biden's Plan B. She was supposed to be set up to be the first female president in our nation's history. But it's not working out for the VP, who is already seeing senior staff members jump ship at an alarming rate, presumably thanks to her poor polling.

Hillary Clinton always seemed to believe the mantle of "First Female President" was her birthright. And given how pathetic the field is on the Democratic side with or without Joe Biden, she may just get a second chance at winning the office her husband so famously made infamous.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist for The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
The Charleston Press

“Hillary’s trying to humanize herself,” Former Donald Trump senior adviser says Hillary will run for president in 2024, again

Although we are approaching to a year since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took over the White House office, speculations over the next presidential election that should take place in 2024 are increasing every single day. In the last couple of months, majority were accusing the former president for creating pro-Trump environment claiming that he was preparing the ground for another presidential run in 2024 with all of his public appearances and rallies during the months.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril. Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that after five-and-half months of […] The post Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Sen Elizabeth Warren#The White House#Democratic#I I#Democrats#Npr#Gavinnewsom#Transportation
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Manchin's reversal on Biden's climate and social spending bill 'an egregious breach of the trust of the president'

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez condemned Sen. Joe Manchin's reversal on the Build Back Better Act. Manchin's decision not to support the bill is "an egregious breach of the trust of the president," she said. The congresswoman also called on Democratic leadership to keep pushing forward with the legislation. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won'

They are just three little words, but they have become nearly impossible for many Republicans to say: “Joe Biden won."Eleven months after the Democrat’s inauguration, Republican lawmakers and candidates across the country are squirming and stumbling rather than acknowledging the fact of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they offer circular statements or vague answers when asked whether they believe Biden won.Yes or no?In Minnesota this week, five GOP candidates for governor came up with 1,400 other words when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt for an answer. On NBC's “Meet the Press”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton’s political thriller is based on Trump presidency, she admits

Hillary Clinton has made it clear that her co-authored political thriller State of Terror draws heavily on the experience of living through the Trump presidency – and on the threat to American democracy that she says her onetime rival still represents.Speaking to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an extended interview that touched on the struggles Joe Biden faces in executing his agenda as well as the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, Ms Clinton conceded that her foray into fiction has a lot to do with the state of the US in real life.“I do think our democracy is under continuing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy