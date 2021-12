SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a 2017 murder. Kevin Duplechain, 44, was found at 100 Sample St. on the morning of November 27, 2017. Police said blood was found at and near the residence, leading to the discovery of Duplechain's body. They said he had been staying there for a few weeks, and the motive was unknown.

