ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

DAOs: What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations?

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

In this panel, Manuel Alzuru, Founder of DoinGud moderates a discussion about decentralized autonomous...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Why DeFi? The Importance of Decentralized Finance

In this video, Al Morris, Founder and CEO of Koii Network, Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MyEtherWallet, Mattison Asher, DeFi Market Strategist at ConsenSys, and Barney Mannerings, CEO of Vega Protocol, discuss the importance of decentralized finance. Moderated by Mattison Asher, Founder of ConsenSys. Recorded at Decentral Summit which took place...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Parler Expands Business into Decentralized Technology

Parler announced plans to expand its portfolio to include decentralized technology projects, including NFT (non-fungible tokens) marketplaces. Known primarily for its viewpoint-neutral free speech social media platform, the company has assembled a team of industry veterans with extensive experience in the development and management of blockchain to support the growth of digital assets.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Building a Decentralized Web Infrastructure w/ John Carvalho

In this episode of the To The Moon podcast, host Lawrence Ray interviews John Carvalho, CEO of Synonym, who plans to demonstrate how to build on Bitcoin, without employing additional tokens or blockchains, and create a decentralized alternative to current web infrastructure. The episode premiered on December 13, 2021.
INTERNET
duke.edu

Decentralized Finance and the Power of Smart Contracts

When people use apps or services like Netflix, Instagram, Amazon, etc. they sign, or rather virtually accept, digital user agreements. Digital agreements have been around since the 1990s. These agreements are written and enforced by the institutions that create these services and products. However, in certain conditions, these systems fail and these digital or service-level agreements can be breached, causing people to feel robbed.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joon Kim
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Cathie Wood: My Stocks Are Now 'Deep Value,' Headed for Sky

'Our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,' Wood said. Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.
STOCKS
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doingud#Utopia Labs#Cmo#General Counsel#Mina Foundation
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Chicago Tribune

BMO Financial Group buying Bank of the West for $16 billion

BMO Financial Group is buying San Francisco-based Bank of the West for $16.3 billion, doubling the retail footprint of BMO Harris Bank and expanding it to 32 states. The deal, announced Monday, will add more than 500 Bank of the West branches and $105 billion in assets, giving Chicago-based BMO Harris national heft and a significant entry into California, where most of the newly acquired ...
CHICAGO, IL
cryptonews.com

DeFi Trading Strategies

In this panel, moderated by Alex Gallagher, Michael So, Head of Business Development at Cook Finance, and Hisham Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of Aldrin, discuss the best trading strategies for DeFi. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy