East Saint Louis, IL

Elderly man dies in East St. Louis house fire Wednesday morning

By Jason Maxwell, Monica Ryan
 5 days ago

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person died in a house fire in East St. Louis, Illinois Wednesday morning.

The emergency call was made just before 6 a.m. The home is located in the 1600 block of North 36th Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they put the fire out and then found an elderly man. East St. Louis Fire Department’s Assistant Chief George McClellan said the man could not exit the home and he was found in the front of the home. There were smoke detectors going off when McClellan arrived at the scene. He also said the victim was “handicapped.”

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the scene. When they arrived, flames were visible.

Trending: The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

FOX2Now

