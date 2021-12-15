ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jordynne Grace Added To TERMINUS

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordynne Grace is coming to TERMINUS. TERMINUS announced that IMPACT's Jordynne Grace will compete at the event. As has been the case, with grappler announcements, no opponents have been announced. TERMINUS is set to...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Fred Yehi
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.
UFC
Wrestling World

New details on Ronda Rousey's current status

Three of the former fighters in the world of MMA, or mixed martial arts, who have been most successful in WWE, are certainly Ronda Rousey, former UFC world champion, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. If the first is no longer part of the WWE roster for some time, due to her desire to become a mother, fulfilled this year, with the birth of her first child, the other two are instead having a lot of success in the WWE, with Shayna Baszler who has already won several important titles on the WWE roster and with the other girl who has instead become an official on-screen, alongside Adam Pearce on the main roster of the federation.
UFC
Fightful

Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman As His Special Counsel On 12/17 WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been fired. With Roman Reigns taking the week off last Friday, Paul Heyman aligned with Brock Lesnar and returned as his advocate for one night. Reigns was back on the December 17 episode of WWE SmackDown and wanted answers. Heyman was honest with Reigns, saying that he wasn't protecting Lesnar from Reigns, he was protecting Reigns from Lesnar.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Terminus#Combat#Impact#Ga#Terminuspro#Liiza#Baron Black
FanSided

MMA Pros are in shock over Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley

Check out what the combat sports community thought of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ran it back in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night and it lived up to the hype. In front of a sold-out Amalie Arena, both men engaged in a stand-up war that left many fans wanting more. Despite this, however, it took a bit for both men to get going as the first two rounds were lackluster at best.
TAMPA, FL
Fightful

Five Matches Announced For 12/20 WWE Raw

Five matches have been added to the December 20 edition of WWE Raw. In addition to the announcements made during SmackDown, WWE has revealed that Monday's show will see a second talk show segment, as AJ Styles and Omos appear as guests on Miz TV. Not only that, but they will also take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Additionally, Austin Theory will look to put his teaching from Mr. McMahon into practice as he takes on an out-for-revenge Finn Balor.
WWE
Fightful

Artur Beterbiev Fights Through Adversity, Knocks Out Marcus Browne To Retain Titles

In one of his toughest title defenses to date, Artur Beterbiev battled back and did not let a nasty cut get in the way of preserving his knockout streak against Marcus Browne. Inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Beterbiev knocked out Marcus Browne to retain his WBC and IBF Light-Heavyweight Titles. He had to overcome a huge cut on his forehead, as well as a game Browne. The win in the ninth secured Beterbiev's streak of all of his fights ending via some form of knockout.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
mmanews.com

Nunes Issues Strong Response To Peña’s “Mom Champ” Comments

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has responded to Julianna Pena’s controversial “mom champ” remarks. Nunes fell to Peña in one of the most shocking UFC moments of 2021, submitting to a rear-naked choke in the second round. Nunes appeared winded early in the fight and arguably didn’t look like her usual dominant self.
UFC
mmanews.com

PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27

PFL light heavyweight prospect Jordan Young has died at the age of 27, as announced by his gym American Top Team on Sunday. Young’s cause of death is currently unclear. Young was a former Bellator fighter that had recently seemed to find his footing with the PFL. ATT posted...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Tony Khan Says Bryan Danielson Is Still The Number One Contender For AEW World Title

At AEW Winter is Coming, Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page battled to a 60-minute draw with the AEW World Title on the line. Tony Khan ensured fans that they will run it back. "I'm excited for what's coming next for Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. It's far from over. Bryan Danielson is still the number one contender. This is far from over. Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page is a rematch I've very excited to see," said Khan on Busted Open Radio.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Producers For Raw And Smackdown -December 6- December 10, 2021

Fightful learned the following producers for the WWE Raw December 6:. - Seth Rollins' promo and the cage match between Big E and Kevin Owens had Shawn Daivari and Michael Hayes listed as producers. - Nikki ASH vs. Queen Zelina was produced by Molly Holly. - Street Profits vs. AJ...
WWE
Fightful

Maryse To Be Edge's Guest On The Cutting Edge, And More Announced For 12/20 WWE Raw

The December 20 episode of WWE Raw is beginning to take shape. During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, a commercial aired announcing that Maryse would be Edge's guest on The Cutting Edge this Monday. Last week, Edge came face-to-face with the A-List Couple and told Miz that he needs to earn people's respect instead of always demanding it. A brawl then broke out, but Miz used Maryse as a shield when Edge was going for a spear. This allowed his to hit a Skull Crushing Finale. Maryse was not happy with Miz, reminding him that she's a mother and slapping him across the face. She will have a chance to air her grievances on The Cutting Edge.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

5K+
Followers
20K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy