Jordynne Grace Added To TERMINUS

Three of the former fighters in the world of MMA, or mixed martial arts, who have been most successful in WWE, are certainly Ronda Rousey, former UFC world champion, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. If the first is no longer part of the WWE roster for some time, due to her desire to become a mother, fulfilled this year, with the birth of her first child, the other two are instead having a lot of success in the WWE, with Shayna Baszler who has already won several important titles on the WWE roster and with the other girl who has instead become an official on-screen, alongside Adam Pearce on the main roster of the federation.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO