Nicole Kidman Just Let It ALL Hang Out In A Bustier Dress For 'Being the Ricardos'—It’s SO Low-Cut!

Splash News

Wow, Nicole Kidman is really pulling out all the stops for her Being the Ricardos promo trail! The 54-year-old actress looked breathtaking as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Amazon Studios movie about late comedy legend Lucille Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, on Monday, December 6th, channeling old Hollywood glamour in every sense of the word.

The Undoing actress floated along the red carpet in a stunning ethereal strapless Armani Privé ballgown with a tulle skirt and a seriously low cut sweetheart neckline. It was elegant and romantic yet sexy and attention-grabbing all at the same time! How does she do it?!

Armani Privé seems to have mastered the epic 'statement red carpet moment' dress (as proven by the fact that we're still talking about Lady Gaga's masterpiece from last month's House of Gucci New York premiere!) and the Big Little Lies star's latest dress is no exception. Kidman accessorized her dress with some equally show-stopping rhinestone strappy heels, a silver cuff bracelet, a silver watch, as well as a diamond-encrusted necklace and matching diamond drop earrings.

Makeup wise, Kidman continued with the old Hollywood glamour theme with a statement dark red lip, which added just the perfect pop of color, and she wore her hair in an intricate updo, so as not to distract from the dress or jewelry. We love the Nine Perfect Strangers actress's slim silhouette dresses that show off her enviable figure, but we adore her princess-inspired sartorial moments too!