Wellington Airport to welcome first electric flight sets world record for the longest flight over water by a pure electric plane

 3 days ago

Wellington Airport is welcoming the future of sustainable air travel as the first electric plane to fly into the capital is due to touch down this morning and set a record for the world’s longest flight over water by a pure electric plane. Weather permitting, the crossing of...

ThomasNet Industrial News Room

100-seat Fully Electric Plane Will Be Ready for Flight in 2026

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup aerospace company plans to introduce the world’s first...
routesonline.com

British Airways Reveals Routes For New Short-Haul Unit

The UK airline will resurrect short-haul operations from London Gatwick in March when its new lower-cost subsidiary is set to go head-to-head with easyJet. British Airways (BA) has finalized the initial network for its new short-haul subsidiary to operate from London Gatwick (LGW). The airline has opened reservations for 35...
passengerterminaltoday.com

Gatwick to build first electric forecourt at a UK airport

Gatwick Airport has partnered with sustainable energy company GRIDSERVE to build the Gatwick Electric Forecourt – an electric charging, net zero equivalent to a petrol station – that will be available to millions of passengers, commuters, staff, local residents and businesses that pass through the airport and its surrounding motorway network each year.
routesonline.com

TAP Air Portugal Starts Lisbon-Punta Cana Route

Transatlantic flying, largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, has long been a critical component of TAP’s business. TAP Air Portugal has launched flights between Lisbon (LIS) and Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic. The route is being operated 3X-weekly with an Airbus A330-900 aircraft featuring 298 seats,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellington Airport#Electric Aircraft#Sounds Air#World Record#Electricair
routesonline.com

SARPA now with direct flights on the Medellín – Curaçao route

WILLEMSTAD- December 16, 2021 – The inauguration of SARPA’s new Medellín – Curaçao route was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Curaçao International Airport. SAPRA is an airline with over 40 years’ experience operating charter flights and providing air ambulance services. SARPA is certainly not new to Curaçao, considering that the airline has been operating air ambulance flights for many years between Curaçao and Colombia. Last December 16, SARPA inaugurated its new commercial flight and will be flying from Medellín to Curaçao twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The Medellín – Curaçao route is the airline’s first international commercial route. The flights will be operated with a 50-seat capacity Embraer aircraft. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, SARPA President & CEO, Carlos Mesa, and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.
albuquerqueexpress.com

First chartered flight of this tourist season landed at Goa International Airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 16 (ANI): The first chartered flight of this tourist season landed this morning at Goa International Airport. The flight, that arrived from Kazakhstan, carried 159 passengers including an infant. Passengers were tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival. Speaking to ANI, Goa Airport Director, Gagan Malik told...
NewsBreak
alaskamagazine.com

Electric Planes Could be Coming to Alaska

Digital rendering of an electric Airflow plane with Ravn Alaska colors. Courtesy Airflow. Passengers who fly to rural communities with Ravn Alaska, a regional airline that serves southcentral and western Alaska, could be flying on an electric plane by the middle of this decade. Airflow, a California-based startup that is designing electric aircraft, announced in 2021 it signed a letter of intent to supply Ravn with 50 airplanes.
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Launches Europe-St Louis Flights For 2022

If the pandemic has had anything positive impact, it is that airlines have had a much more creative attitude to route development. Many carriers have launched ‘unexpected’ routes, including Lufthansa, with St Louis from Frankfurt and San Diego from Munich among those announced today. Lufthansa to St Louis.
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
verticalmag.com

A ‘Canadian first’ for drone flights at EIA

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 11 seconds. Canada’s first drone delivery operation from within an airport has taken off from Edmonton International Airport (EIA), helping chart a new path for this emerging industry. A Sparrow drone from Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) successfully flew from the EIA Airport Operations Facility to...
routesonline.com

India Delays Reopening To International Flights

The country will allow 'travel bubble' routes to continue. India became the latest country to delay its plans to ease international border restrictions for airline passengers, citing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19. The country was previously due to open its border more widely to scheduled international flights from...
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
uasweekly.com

Ascendance Flight Technologies unveils design of its Hybrid-Electric aircraft

Ascendance Flight Technologies builds on the virtues of hybrid technology and distributed propulsion to develop sustainable air travel solutions. After three years of R&D, the French start-up company swiftly swings into action for new, state-of-the-art sustainable and decarbonized air travel: it is unveiling the design of ATEA, its 5-seater vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Conceived to operate in peri-urban areas and within regions, thanks to a range of 400 km, carbon emissions reduced by 80% and noise pollution divided by 4, ATEA blends sleek and audacious design with unprecedented “fan-in-wing” technology and optimized engine configuration. Production is scheduled for 2025.
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa airport welcomes first-ever flight from Frankfurt through Eurowings airline

December 17, 2021 - Last night, the Tampa International Airport team welcomed the first-ever flight on Eurowings Discover last night nonstop from Frankfurt, Germany. Eurowings Discover is the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline. The four-times-per-week service is Eurowings’ first flight to the United States. The flights are approximately nine hours and 10 minutes from Tampa to Frankfurt and 10 hours and 55 minutes from Frankfurt to Tampa, according to TPA.
