Wellington Airport to welcome first electric flight sets world record for the longest flight over water by a pure electric plane

WILLEMSTAD- December 16, 2021 – The inauguration of SARPA’s new Medellín – Curaçao route was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Curaçao International Airport. SAPRA is an airline with over 40 years’ experience operating charter flights and providing air ambulance services. SARPA is certainly not new to Curaçao, considering that the airline has been operating air ambulance flights for many years between Curaçao and Colombia. Last December 16, SARPA inaugurated its new commercial flight and will be flying from Medellín to Curaçao twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The Medellín – Curaçao route is the airline’s first international commercial route. The flights will be operated with a 50-seat capacity Embraer aircraft. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, SARPA President & CEO, Carlos Mesa, and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO