Economy

Direct Source, Safco And SYNQ Roll Out BOPIS/BISPUN Smart Lockers To Facilitate Secure, Contactless Self Pick-up

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlexible and convenient in-store customer experiences drive loyalty. Direct Source, a tier-one retail technology services and solution provider, Safco, a workspace furnishings manufacturer and SYNQ, an innovative technology company, have come together to deliver smart in-store contactless product retrieval lockers. Designed for retail customers who want a fast and easy self-service...

aithority.com

aithority.com

Revenue Operations: The Secret to Scaling Your Business Without Sacrificing the Customer Experience

To say that the world has changed pretty dramatically in the last 18 months and that most businesses have been forced to make some of the most challenging decisions one could think of would probably be something of an understatement. Unquestionably, one of the biggest hurdles was centered around customer communication and ensuring brands were using the right channels and messages to reach customers during a period of massive disruption.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

2022 E-commerce Predictions Series: Change Continues Its Relentless March

2021 may have been the year of “who knows” for e-commerce, but 2022 is coming with a much sharper focus. While the pandemic refuses to recede in view, its impact on people, shopping, and technology has become increasingly clear. Last year, we saw a great leap forward in both e-commerce adoption and preferences, and 2022 looks to be a year in which big, structural changes will follow.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Roll by ADP is Now Available in Spanish with Added Features, Expanding Small Businesses Power to Manage Payroll

Now more than ever, small businesses need tools to manage a mobile and diverse workforce. ADP introduced that their payroll app Roll is now available in Spanish with dozens of additional languages to follow. This product was introduced to help serve the needs of the more than 11 million people aged 25-54 that speak Spanish in the United States.
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Coinstreet And Somerley Collaborate To Form New Venture To Provide Professional Services In Security Token Offerings (“STO”) In Hong Kong

Coinstreet Holdings Limited, a leading global professional consultancy group and solution provider in the digital asset sector since 2017 (“Coinstreet”), and a subsidiary of Somerley Capital Holdings Limited , a leading financial group headquartered in Hong Kong with an established history and proven track record in the corporate finance advisory space in Greater China, have entered into a joint venture agreement with an aim to provide professional advisory and management consulting service for security token offerings (“STO”), and to serve the rising need for asset tokenization and fundraising through issuing of digitized securities from Hong Kong enterprises (“JV”). The JV will apply for all required approvals and licenses under the regulatory framework and guidelines from the Securities and Futures Commission (”SFC”). Subject to the satisfaction of the relevant regulatory requirements, it is envisaged that the JV will develop “CoinstreetPRO Hong Kong,” an online initial subscription platform and primary market brokerage services for tokenized assets and digital securities (“TADS”) serving institutional and professional investors. It is intended that the JV will work with other licensed virtual asset trading platforms and STO exchanges for secondary trading activities.
BUSINESS
Shawn Green
aithority.com

AppGallery Adds Leading Global Financial Superapp, Revolut, To Its Offering, To Bring More Financial Choice To Users

The move demonstrates AppGallery’s commitment to providing a growing selection of mobile banking services, with an exclusive offer at launch. AppGallery has announced the launch of global financial superapp Revolut on its platform. With over 16 million retail users and over 500,000 businesses on board, Revolut operates in over 35 countries, giving AppGallery’s global audience access to more choice of mobile banking services.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Sumsub rolls out self-start service and anti-fraud platform for SMBs

UK-based AML and online fraud prevention startup Sumsub has launched a Self-Start Service and offers new identity verification plans for small businesses. Small businesses will be provided with remote identification and identity verification by conducting KYC/ AML compliance checks, without having to engage with a support service. Customers can choose from three plans, each with 50 free background checks, including a new Liveness solution – a refined liveness technology for ID verification and onboarding.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates with MT4 to Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank’s spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today’s trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow’s one as well.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Oracle Collaborates With The Global Disinformation Index to Help Safeguard Ad Spend

The proliferation of disinformation online has forced the adtech industry to rethink its approach to brand safety as marketers call for more transparency and control over where their ads are placed. Due to the complexity of the adtech ecosystem, brands have increasingly struggled to keep track of their ad placements. With many players along the advertising supply chain, brands can end up inadvertently advertising on—and in turn, funding—websites with disinformation, or news designed to mislead readers. In fact, it’s estimated that nearly a quarter billion dollars is paid to disinformation sites on behalf of well-known brands each year.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Cloud4Wi To Change The Way Companies Connect With Their Own Customers Through GeoUniq Acquisition

Together the companies are poised for a phase of rapid growth as they help clients minimize the divide between the physical and digital customer journey. Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, announced its acquisition of French-headquartered, GeoUniq, a leading provider of cutting-edge location technology and data. Through the acquisition, Cloud4Wi and its clients gain immediate access to one of the world’s most innovative location engines.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

WirelessCar To Globally Launch Smart EV Routing Solution And Showcase Call Center Services At CES 2022

WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, announced the company’s participation at CES 2022 in its capacity as an AWS partner. At the show, the company will globally launch and demo their new Smart EV Routing solution, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles to optimize their long-distance journeys. The company will also showcase their Call Center Services solution integrated with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Connect cloud contact center.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Crunchfish Announces Digital Cash Wallets’ Architecture

Crunchfish Digital Cash AB is announcing a patent-pending architecture of Digital Cash Wallets. In addition to Crunchfish’s original Digital Cash Wallet offline, that is integrated in a mobile app, an architecture spanning from Core Banking Systems to Digital Cash Wallets either online or offline, in mobile apps or on non-mobile devices is presented. This provides the foundation of Crunchfish’s ambition to take a global leadership position within digital payments. The Digital Cash Wallets online and in mobile apps are already ready for shipment.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Service

Enterprises and Governments Now Better Able to Defend Against Evolving Threat Landscape. BlackBerry Limited announced a major update to its BlackBerry Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam. The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance® AI-powered BlackBerry® Optics, BlackBerry® Persona, BlackBerry® Gateway, and BlackBerry® Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users and networks to quickly detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.
SOFTWARE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Smart lockers add seamless pickup to ghost kitchens

Over the past two years, amid the surge of off-premise dining, ghost kitchens saw unprecedented growth and success. The growth of these technology-driven, off-premise-only facilities accelerated rapidly in 2020, and they are projected to account for 21% of total U.S. restaurant market share by 2025, according to research from CBRE.
LIFESTYLE
aithority.com

HITRUST i1 Assessment Control Selection Leverages Security Best Practices, Threat Intelligence

Next generation information security assessment focuses on continuous cyber relevance. HITRUST announced it is addressing the need for a continuously-relevant cybersecurity assessment that aligns and incorporates best practices and leverages the latest threat intelligence to maintain applicability with information security risks and emerging cyber threats, such as ransomware. The design and selection of the controls for the HITRUST Implemented 1-year (i1) Assessment puts it in a new class of information security assessment that is threat-adaptive – designed to maintain relevance over time as threats evolve and new risks emerge, while retiring controls no longer deemed material.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Seek Launches Cross-Platform NFT Solution, Solving Lack of Interoperability in the Metaverse

a leader of premiere end-to-end 3D infrastructure, announced the launch of the SeekNFT platform and white label program designed to democratize the process of minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Seek will demonstrate SeekNFT with its first brand partner, Dude Perfect, live on stage at the VR/AR Association Conference. The Dude Perfect team will mint their first NFT and auction it off in real-time during the presentation – demonstrating how seamless the platform makes the process of minting, buying, and selling NFTs that can scale across multiple virtual platforms. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the VRARA.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

WINSYSTEMS Debuts PCle/104 OneBank SBC With Discrete Onboard TPM-2.0 Security Device And LPDDR4 RAM For Superior Performance

Rugged PX1-C441 compute engine bridges compatible PC/104 I/O modules; elevates cybersecurity and processing levels within -40°C to +85°C operating environments. Industrial embedded computing leader WINSYSTEMS announced its latest PCIe/104 OneBank single board computer, which enables cybersecurity and root-of-trust functionality through its onboard hardware Trusted Platform Module (TPM-2.0-compliant) security device. The PX1-C441 also offers improved memory access via its soldered LPDDR4 RAM—up to 8 GB—and delivers better thermal performance at extended temperatures.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Sprout Social ranked #3 On Battery Venture’s 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work for

Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Battery Ventures, with data provided by Glassdoor. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months ended Oct. 31, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

ZeroFox, Leading External Cybersecurity SaaS Provider, Announces Plan To Acquire IDX And Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger With L&F Acquisition Corp.

Combination of ZeroFox and IDX will create the only public company solely focused on addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks through the expansion of its industry-leading AI platform. Transaction includes $170 million in financing led by Monarch Alternative Capital LP with participation from Victory Park Capital,...
BUSINESS

Community Policy