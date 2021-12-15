Direct Source, Safco And SYNQ Roll Out BOPIS/BISPUN Smart Lockers To Facilitate Secure, Contactless Self Pick-up
Flexible and convenient in-store customer experiences drive loyalty. Direct Source, a tier-one retail technology services and solution provider, Safco, a workspace furnishings manufacturer and SYNQ, an innovative technology company, have come together to deliver smart in-store contactless product retrieval lockers. Designed for retail customers who want a fast and easy self-service...aithority.com
