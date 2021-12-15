Direct Source, Safco And SYNQ Roll Out BOPIS/BISPUN Smart Lockers To Facilitate Secure, Contactless Self Pick-up

Coinstreet Holdings Limited, a leading global professional consultancy group and solution provider in the digital asset sector since 2017 (“Coinstreet”), and a subsidiary of Somerley Capital Holdings Limited , a leading financial group headquartered in Hong Kong with an established history and proven track record in the corporate finance advisory space in Greater China, have entered into a joint venture agreement with an aim to provide professional advisory and management consulting service for security token offerings (“STO”), and to serve the rising need for asset tokenization and fundraising through issuing of digitized securities from Hong Kong enterprises (“JV”). The JV will apply for all required approvals and licenses under the regulatory framework and guidelines from the Securities and Futures Commission (”SFC”). Subject to the satisfaction of the relevant regulatory requirements, it is envisaged that the JV will develop “CoinstreetPRO Hong Kong,” an online initial subscription platform and primary market brokerage services for tokenized assets and digital securities (“TADS”) serving institutional and professional investors. It is intended that the JV will work with other licensed virtual asset trading platforms and STO exchanges for secondary trading activities.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO