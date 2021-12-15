FinClusive and Velo Labs Announce Partnership to Streamline Cross-Border Payments with Financial Crimes Compliance

Venus Concept Inc. a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company and preferred nonvoting shares. Pursuant to the Private Placement, an aggregate of 9,808,418 Shares and 3,790,755 Preferred Nonvoting Shares were issued at a price of US$1.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $17 million. The preferred nonvoting shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis into Shares upon receipt of conversion notice by the Company from the holder. The financing was led by a new investor – Masters Special Situations, LLC and affiliates thereof (“Masters”). Existing investors, EW Healthcare Partners and HealthQuest Capital, and independent director, Keith Sullivan, also participated in the financing. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be $17 million, before offering expenses, which will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and funding the development of AIme™, the Company’s next generation robotic technology platform for medical aesthetic applications. In connection with the Private Placement, Masters will receive the right to nominate a director to the board of directors of the Company and intends to nominate Dr. S. Tyler Hollmig. Dr. Hollmig is Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Director of Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas and Ascension Texas.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO