SoftBank backs food startup ezCater in $100 mln funding round

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 15 (Reuters) - EzCater raised $100 million in a late-stage funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, the company said on Wednesday, valuing the corporate food startup at $1.6 billion.

The series D-2 funding round, which brings total funds raised by ezCater to $425 million, also saw participation from Quadrille Capital, GIC, ICONIQ Growth, Insight Partners, Invus and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw revenue at ezCater plunge 85%, according to the Boston-based company's statement, as non-essential workplaces shut.

EzCater started off from feeding one-off meetings and has now expanded to corporate food solutions. It has also exceeded its pre-pandemic revenue run rate, the company said.

The company has fuelled expansion through acquisitions. In 2019, it acquired Vancouver-based MonkeySoft Solutions, a software company that helps restaurant operators grow sales. In July 2018, it also bought Paris-based online catering platform GoCater. The company that counts JLL, RingCentral and the San Francisco 49ers among its customers, connects businesses with restaurants and caterers through an online platform. It was founded by Stefania Mallett and Briscoe Rodgers in 2007.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

