Being a first-generation American is a rare opportunity to access the boldest generations of our time – immigrants. As first-generation children, our parents’ journeys of leaving their homeland to come to the “land of opportunity” are engrained in our identity. Their hardships are not just tales or stories. They never had to say “back in my day” because “back in the day” occurred during our childhood. My parents came here with the promise of possibilities, going through hardships and sacrificing to break open their glass ceiling. The sky was now the limit with a paid laid out for their children towards safety, success, and stability.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO