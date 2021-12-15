ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

By BRITT CLENNETT
6abc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Firefighters rescue 300 people trapped inside Hong Kong World Trade Centre

Firefighters were able to rescue more than 300 people who were trapped on the rooftop of the 40-storey World Trade Centre in Hong Kong after a fire broke out in the building on Wednesday afternoon.At least 13 people were rushed to hospital, including a woman in her sixties in a semi-conscious condition with breathing difficulties.The fire broke out in an electrical switch room and spread to some scaffolding. The building is currently undergoing renovation and houses both offices and a large shopping mall.The injured are being treated at Ruttonjee Hospital, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital and Queen Mary Hospital.No...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall.At least one person was injured in the fire and sent to a hospital.Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building....
ACCIDENTS
spectrumnews1.com

Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

HONG KONG (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday rescued hundreds of people who fled to the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper and became trapped there after a major fire broke out. Hours later, the fire service said the blaze was extinguished. In addition to those on the roof, dozens...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Skyscraper#Restaurants#Fire Safety#Accident#The World Trade Centre
CBS Boston

Fire Rips Through Multi-Family Nashua Home, Displacing As Many As 40

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – As many as 40 people were forced out of their homes by a fire in Nashua early Sunday morning. Flames tore through the second and third floors of a home on Ash Street just after midnight. Everyone was able to get out safely. Firefighters from surrounding towns were called in to help get the flames under control. “We went to a third alarm because of the large life hazard, number of people in the building, and amount of fire we had,” Deputy Fire Chief Glen MacDonald said. The Red Cross is working to find housing for the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Denver

House Fire Spreads To 2 Other Homes In Littleton, ‘Ember Shower’ Forces A Dozen Other Families To Evacuate

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Early Sunday morning, an accidental fire destroyed two homes, caused massive damage to a third, and forced approximately a dozen other homes to be evacuated, as gusty winds created a “dense ember shower” in the Roxborough neighborhood of Littleton. (credit: West Metro Fire) “It was pretty bad,” said a neighbor, who wished to be identified as Dave. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue) “I woke up about 2:30 a.m. because of the smell of smoke. Checked my own house, then looked out my south bedroom window and saw flames going way above the roofs of the houses,” he said. When crews first...
LITTLETON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sutton house fire: Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in blaze

A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin brothers, aged three and four, died in a house fire in Sutton, south London.The 27-year-old woman was held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.Some 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the fire at a terraced house in Collingwood Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the property and were said to have been faced with an intense blaze throughout the whole ground floor, before bringing out four young children, who were all brothers.They were...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in southern Pakistan city

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in a southern Pakistani city killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi The powerful blast destroyed the HBL bank building. Video footage aired by local television stations showed the entire structure of the Shershah branch was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired...
ACCIDENTS
cwbchicago.com

Firebomber injures two inside downtown 7-Eleven; store “totaled”

Police are looking for a man who assaulted a female cashier and set a Loop convenience store on fire with a Molotov cocktail over the weekend, according to police and a source. The store clerk and another victim were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and the 7-Eleven store...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Pakistan gas explosion: At least 10 dead and 13 injured after blast in sewer

Pakistan’s port city of Karachi was rocked by a powerful gas explosion in a sewage system above a bank, killing at least 10 people and injuring 13 others, police said.The blast was caused in a sewer beneath a private bank building where gas had accumulated and was inflamed after something was ignited, police spokesman Shail Jokhio said.The incident occurred in Shershah Paracha Chowk of the largest city of Karachi on Saturday in the afternoon hours.Mr Jokhio said it was not clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate and the cause of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

M60 re-opened after six injured in serious crash near Manchester

Six people have been injured after a car and lorry collided on the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester.The crash occurred around 7.30 on Sunday evening between junctions 16 and 17.Firefighters were called to rescue one woman who had serious injuries and had to be cut outside of her car as she was trapped inside the vehicle.Five other people were confirmed by Greater Manchester Police as having more minor injuries.The motorway remained shut to traffic into Monday morning, with fire, ambulance and police and traffic officers all remaining on the scene.National Highways, who manage the road, have warned drivers of delays...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Several Vehicles Involved In Fiery Wreck On 605 Freeway In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a fiery wreck on the 605 Freeway in Whittier Monday morning. Dec. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) At around 5:20 a.m., a vehicles that was traveling south on the 605 Freeway, near Washington Boulevard, went into the center divider and somehow ended up in the northbound lanes. A motorcycle and three vehicles were believed to have been involved, California Highway Patrol told CBSLA. The motorcyclist was injured. The circumstances of the crash, and the number of people hurt, was still unclear. A Sig Alert was in place and several northbound and southbound lanes were closed.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 1 Stable After Fire In Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after a large fire in the 5100 block of West Grand Avenue in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday night. Update on 2 11 5163 west grand. The very critical patient has passed away. An adult male. Second victim is stable. Cause of fire under investigation. Building is a total loss roof is in. Final search cannot be made at this time due to building instability (Langford) pic.twitter.com/ztwgCQr5zd — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2021 The Chicago Fire Department originally reported two people transported to hospitals. One victim was in critical condition and was taken to Community First Medical Center. The second was in serious condition and taken to West Suburban Medical Center. (Credit: CFD) Officials later said a man, identified as 81-year-old Venancio Delfino, died and another person was stabilized. A dog also died in the fire. One adult refused medical treatment. Video of the fire showed flames coming out of the roof of a two-story building. Fire officials said the building was a total loss. They were, so far, unable to determine the cause of the fire as the building was unstable.
CHICAGO, IL
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WSAV) – A Georgia woman crashed a school bus on a Pennsylvania interstate Tuesday, ultimately causing five fatalities, according to police. Authorities said the bus was being driven to Canada for delivery. There were no passengers on board. NBC Philadelphia reports the 69-year-old driver, who has not been identified, caused two multi-vehicle crashes on […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy