Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after a large fire in the 5100 block of West Grand Avenue in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday night. Update on 2 11 5163 west grand. The very critical patient has passed away. An adult male. Second victim is stable. Cause of fire under investigation. Building is a total loss roof is in. Final search cannot be made at this time due to building instability (Langford) pic.twitter.com/ztwgCQr5zd — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2021 The Chicago Fire Department originally reported two people transported to hospitals. One victim was in critical condition and was taken to Community First Medical Center. The second was in serious condition and taken to West Suburban Medical Center. (Credit: CFD) Officials later said a man, identified as 81-year-old Venancio Delfino, died and another person was stabilized. A dog also died in the fire. One adult refused medical treatment. Video of the fire showed flames coming out of the roof of a two-story building. Fire officials said the building was a total loss. They were, so far, unable to determine the cause of the fire as the building was unstable.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO