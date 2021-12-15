ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron: Variant to become dominant strain in EU by mid-January, official says

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HR6ot_0dNNnuGB00

STRASBOURG, France — The omicron coronavirus variant likely will become the dominant strain in the European Union by the middle of next month, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

According to The Associated Press, the prediction came Wednesday as Von der Leyen spoke at a European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

“Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic,” she said, according to the AP.

More than 300 million people – or 66.6% of the EU’s population – in the 27-nation bloc are fully vaccinated, and 62 million have received a third “booster” shot, she said.

“Initial data from omicron shows us that this triple jab is the best protection against the new variant,” Von der Leyen said, adding that the EU can produce more than 300 million vaccine doses per month.

The news came just one day after a preliminary South African study found that the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is about 70% effective at preventing hospitalizations but offers only 33% protection against infection as the omicron variant drives a resurgence of cases in the country. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also found that omicron may cause less severe symptoms, according to the AP.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said an initial lab study demonstrated that a booster dose of their vaccine appeared to “neutralize” the omicron variant. The third dose increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron 25-fold compared to two doses, the companies said in a news release. That study also has not been peer-reviewed, the AP reported.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while 77 countries have reported omicron cases, the variant likely has spread to most countries without being detected, according to Agence France-Presse and France 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Omicron#Covid#Eu#The European Union#The European Commission#The Associated Press#European Parliament#Ap#Vonderleyen#South African
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Action News Jax

Israel to add US, Canada to travel ban over omicron variant

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday approved adding the United States and Canada to its list of countries to which travel is banned amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The...
WORLD
Action News Jax

Military gives German hospital an edge in fighting COVID

WESTERSTEDE, Germany — (AP) — As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. The region of northwestern Germany it mainly serves has among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

With Christmas at stake, nations watch omicron strain UK

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's main nurses' union warned Monday that exhaustion and surging coronavirus cases among medical staff are pushing them to breaking point, adding to pressure on the government for new restrictions to bring down record-high infection numbers driven by the omicron variant. The warning throws...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year's event,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

The European Union’s drugs regulator gave the green light Monday to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorization to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. The European Medicines Agency decision to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people aged 18 and over, which must be confirmed by the EU’s executive commission, comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.Novavax says it currently is testing how its shots will hold up against the omicron variant,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Action News Jax

Live updates: Maryland governor tests positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s governor announced Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment. Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he received a positive rapid test Monday morning as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he has been vaccinated and has had a booster shot. Over the summer, members of Hogan’s staff tested positive, but Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford tested negative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Live updates: France OKs 5-11 shots; Austria ends lockdown

PARIS — France’s health authority has approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11 years old and the government says injections could begin Wednesday.France began vaccinations for children with health risks last week, and the High Authority for Health on Monday expanded its recommendation to include all 5 to 11-year-olds, using Pfizer’s pediatric dose.It cited “the fifth wave due to the delta variant and the appearance of the omicron variant,” and said the decision came after lengthy discussions with ethical committees, medical professionals, parents and teachers. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the injections could begin Wednesday.France is seeing more weekly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU to decide on new Covid jab as Omicron rages

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee would hold an extraordinary meeting to decide on Novavax on Monday, and "will communicate the outcome".
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU approves new Covid jab to stem Omicron onslaught

The EU's drug regulator on Monday approved a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. "With Omicron... it is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter," he added.
WORLD
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
79K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy