Pistol Annies share the music video for live performance of ‘Snow Globe’

Country trio Pistol Annies will stream their first ever holiday special, titled Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special. The program will be hosted by country radio personality Blair Garner and can be viewed on the group’s Facebook page, starting December 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Pistol Annies members Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe will perform songs from their new album and conduct a sit-down interview. The trio also say it will serve as a fundraiser for the Music Health Alliance, writing on Instagram,“It’s gonna be a hell of a holiday…special! December 15th, we’re performing songs off the record, sharing some memories and chatting with @blairgarner and it’s all to benefit an organization dear to our hearts, @musichealthalliance”
