Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County offering $400 grocery card for those in need

By Kamrel Eppinger
 5 days ago
Several families are still struggling to put food on the table. Officials say supply chain issues, higher prices and the pandemic are to blame.

That's why the Palm Bach County Community Services Department is rolling out another grocery card program to help meet the needs of families who are experiencing financial hardships.

If approved, applicants will receive a $400 gift card to buy groceries within the county.

To qualify, at least one or more individuals within a household must meet the following criteria:

  • Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced other financial hardships.
  • Has not received a food card in the past from Palm Beach County Community Services Department.
  • Has a household income at or below 200% Federal Poverty Guideline (FPG).


Applications must be submitted online; this program is a limited-time offer and is subject to funding availability.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply, click here.

For additional information, please contact the CSD’s Contact Center at 561-355-4792.

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

