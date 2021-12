Coinbase (COIN) is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the U.S. by trading volume. But since going public back in April, COIN shares have been quite volatile. It would seem that Coinbase is very sensitive to cryptocurrency price trends. Coinbase has swung from a 52-week high of $429 to a 52-week low of $208. Currently, shares are nearly 30% lower than their initial price.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO