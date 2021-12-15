ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is The Capital Of China

Cover picture for the articleThe capital of China is Beijing. It is the largest city in China and one of the most populous cities in the world. Beijing is home to many historical and cultural landmarks, including the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square. The city is also a major center of commerce and...

dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
Washington Post

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China present unified front amid rising tensions with West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries’ increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations during a video call on December 15.
POLITICS
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

China targets Lithuania by urging car firm to cut out pro-Taiwan country

China has urged car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania as it ramps up pressure on multinationals to cut links with the Baltic state amid a dispute over the status of Taiwan, according to sources.The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania’s ruling coalition had also agreed last year to support what it described as “those fighting for freedom” on the island.Earlier this month, a senior government official and an industry body said China has...
CARS
Seattle Times

Beijing silenced Peng Shuai in 20 minutes, then spent weeks on damage control

When inconvenient news erupts on the Chinese internet, the censors jump into action. Twenty minutes was all it took to mobilize after Peng Shuai, the tennis star and one of China’s most famous athletes, went online and accused Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier, of sexual assault. The allegation...
CHINA
CBS News

China's ambitions in the world and what they mean to U.S. - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell moderates a conversation among three top experts on China's geopolitical ambitions and their implications for the United States. Harvard University Professor Graham Allison, Johns Hopkins Professor Hal brands, and George Mason University Assistant Professor Ketian Zhang discuss President Xi Jinping's near and long-term political objectives, the domestic challenges he may face, and how the United States should develop its own strategies for confronting or cooperating with Beijing. This episode was produced in partnership with the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
FOREIGN POLICY
bloomberglaw.com

What’s Next for China Evergrande, Crushed by Debt: QuickTake

China Evergrande Group ’s battle for survival is intensifying after the world’s most indebted developer was formally declared to be in default. One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is looming, with the Communist Party now in the driving seat. While the state’s intervention has quelled fears of a disorderly collapse that would jolt the world economy, investors who hold Evergrande bonds are wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

What is common prosperity and how is China's philanthrophic sector advancing it?

In a context of rising global inequality, China’s common prosperity proposes a vision towards a more inclusive and equitable economic and social system. With an exceptional growth of revenue and wealth in the past decade, China has paved the way to unleash the power of philanthropy for social change.
CHINA
Riverside Press Enterprise

The China syndrome: What if we were to mess with the Middle Kingdom?

It stinks every which way, from its backing off from its former baby steps toward democracy and free speech to its crackdown on Hong Kong, its power-grabbing Belt and Road Initiative aimed at the developing world, its awful throttling of even tiny dissident voices such as tennis star Peng Shuai’s, its re-education camps for ethnic minorities and free-thinkers, its puritanical paranoia about “sissy men” in the arts, its increasingly authoritarian bureaucracy, its censorship of social and news media.
CHINA

