EarthGang, the Atlanta-based rap duo of Olu and WowGr8, have shared "American Horror Story," the first single from their upcoming sophomore project Ghetto Gods. Although the title alludes to the campy FX show of the same name, "American Horror Story" is all too real. With melodies somewhere between soulful and elegiac, EarthGang traces the carnage of the Black American experience from the first slave ship to gentrification. They make room for a bit of levity – a bit of flexing here, a wink to a sexual conquest there – but there's an anxiety at the heart of the track that's summarized on the hook: "Talk to me now, speak loud and clear / where would I be if I was not here?"

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO