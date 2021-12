The Metaverse is here, ready to take the 'buzzword' mantle from cryptocurrencies and NFT's. Virtual reality was always a fun concept, but technological advancements the last decade have turned those dreams into a reality, no pun intended. Ubiquity among households may have already been reached on a conversational basis, but there's still potential for contrarian investors to sniff out opportunities as the intricacies of this new universe are unpacked.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO