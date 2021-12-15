'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Star Chansung Of 2PM Announces Marriage, Girlfriend's Pregnancy

If the holidays are known as the cuffing season in the US, it’s the marriage/wedding/baby/divorce season in Asian entertainment. So much such announcements lately! Another one joins the pack with 2PM maknae member and idol-actor Chansung announcing via a handwritten letter to his fans that he will be getting married early next year to his longtime girlfriend. He also shared that they are expecting a baby together arriving next year. He will leave JYP Entertainment after 15 years with the agency so that likely means he will be leaving 2PM though he didn’t specifically state that. I feel like 2nd gen idols getting married is exactly this time frame so hopefully his fans are fine with it and also everyone get ready for more weddings/marriages with the idols that are back from the military and in their 30’s now.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO