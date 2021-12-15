ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Star Chansung Of 2PM Announces Marriage, Girlfriend's Pregnancy

By Vianne Burog
 3 days ago
2PM’s Chansung announced he is getting married and expecting his first baby with his longtime girlfriend. In a letter he penned for his fans, known as the HOTTEST, the “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” star also announced his departure from JYP Entertainment in January earlier this...

