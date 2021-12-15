ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Fall to Blues

The Dallas Stars have now dropped four in a row following Tuesdat night’s 4-1 loss...

Reuters

Blues beat Stars to stay red-hot at home

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to power the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Dallas Stars 4-1 Friday night and give coach Craig Berube a nice 56th birthday present. Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist and Logan Brown also scored for the Blues, who extended their unbeaten streak at home to nine games (8-0-1).
Anniston Star

Photos: Blues topple Stars again

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 for the second time in a row on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren became the first goalie in franchise history to win his first five games. Photos by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Rally But Fall to Stars in OT

10 observations: Blackhawks rally but fall to Stars in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rally but fall to the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. Brett Connolly drew back into the lineup after...
defendingbigd.com

Stars Looking for Answers in Rematch Against Blues

Road splits haven’t been kind to the Dallas Stars. The teams best (read - highest paid) players haven’t delivered away from the sweet confines of the American Airlines Center. Look no further than Jamie Benn to see the problem. At home, the Captain sports a spiffy 59% xGF%,...
stlouisgametime.com

Stars at Blues preview: Keep the point streak rolling

The Blues are finally getting healthier. Justin Faulk and Tyler Bozak are back off of the Covid-19 protocol list, and both contributed to the Blues’ 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Tonight, Dallas is in St. Louis, and while the Blues’ aren’t 100% yet, they’re on the cusp of some good news:
FanSided

NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
theScore

Bruins, Predators shut down; weekend games postponed for Maple Leafs, Canucks

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have been shut down until the Christmas break ends on Dec. 27, the NHL announced Saturday. Additionally, The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will not play this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's a look at each team's impacted games:. Team Date Opponent.
The Hockey Writers

