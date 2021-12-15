Sunrise Weather (12/15) Foggy Start, Slight Rain Chances Today

Be prepared for areas of dense fog across northern California to start your Monday morning. Fog has limited visibility to under a mile in areas of Butte County, and Glenn County is also experiencing some dense fog development to start the day. This will make it tough for drivers to see out on our roads, and means you'll more than likely want to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go early today. High pressure off the coast of southern California and to our east in Nevada will keep our region mostly dry today, but low pressure off the coast in the Pacific will bring the return of rain and snow to northern California on Tuesday. That low pressure off the coast is also bringing a chance for light and scattered rain and snow showers to the Northern Mountains on Monday. Snow levels are down to around 2500' in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties today. Skies are starting out in the mostly clear to partly cloudy range Monday morning, but will become partly to mostly cloudy by Monday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, and 20's to 30's in the foothills and mountains today. Winds will be light and out of the north early today, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon. Some mountain zones will have sustained winds out of the southeast in the 15 to 20mph range, and gusts in the 30mph range this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 40's to lower 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. We'll have cloudy skies but are expected to stay dry tonight. Fog will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO