Sunrise Weather (12/15) Foggy Start, Slight Rain Chances Today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: AM fog, then partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph. Rain chance 20%. Tonight: Areas of fog otherwise cloudy skies. Low: 68. Winds: SE 15 mph. Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 81. Winds: SE...

WBTV

Chilly start to the week, with more rain chances for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll need a jacket for the week ahead, and your rain gear may be needed for Tuesday. Milder temperatures return for Christmas Weekend. Cold mornings and cool afternoons through Friday. Rain, mainly along and southeast of I-85 on Tuesday. 60s return for Christmas Weekend. Tonight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wisfarmer.com

Approaching weather system brings a chance of a white Christmas, but it's a very slight chance

It's not much of a chance, but there is a possibility we could wake up to a little snow on Christmas Day. Over the last 30 years, Milwaukee has had about a 40% chance of having an inch or more of snow on the ground on Dec. 25th, according to the National Weather Service. Madison has had about a 70% chance while the area we roughly call the north woods has had a 75 to 90% chance of a Christmas snow covering.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Temps Fall Monday, With More Snow Expected Up North Tuesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities already reached a high of 24 degrees early Monday morning, and a dry, cold frontal passage will drop temperatures throughout the day, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor. A cool front being driven by the jet stream is bringing colder air into northwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, making it the warmest this week at the bus stop. But up north, that colder air will start to sneak in, which will drift south through the day. So by noon, we’ll...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Very Warm Then Stormy Followed By A Cool Blast, All In Time For Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities. Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours. Weather forecast model shows storms moving...
MIAMI, FL
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Foggy start to your Monday, with rain & snow ahead

Be prepared for areas of dense fog across northern California to start your Monday morning. Fog has limited visibility to under a mile in areas of Butte County, and Glenn County is also experiencing some dense fog development to start the day. This will make it tough for drivers to see out on our roads, and means you'll more than likely want to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go early today. High pressure off the coast of southern California and to our east in Nevada will keep our region mostly dry today, but low pressure off the coast in the Pacific will bring the return of rain and snow to northern California on Tuesday. That low pressure off the coast is also bringing a chance for light and scattered rain and snow showers to the Northern Mountains on Monday. Snow levels are down to around 2500' in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties today. Skies are starting out in the mostly clear to partly cloudy range Monday morning, but will become partly to mostly cloudy by Monday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, and 20's to 30's in the foothills and mountains today. Winds will be light and out of the north early today, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon. Some mountain zones will have sustained winds out of the southeast in the 15 to 20mph range, and gusts in the 30mph range this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 40's to lower 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. We'll have cloudy skies but are expected to stay dry tonight. Fog will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Very Mild Finish To Fall, Even Warmer Start To Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year. (source: CBS) If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872. (source: CBS) The ranking will...
DENVER, CO
WTOK-TV

Dry weather for Sunday, rain chances return for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll keep gloomy skies for the majority of Sunday. Some clearing is likely as we get into the afternoon, especially North of I-20. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the 50′'s for an afternoon high. Clouds will return for Monday...
MERIDIAN, MS

