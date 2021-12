Local COVID-19 hospitalizations are up. Frederick, Md (KM) Residents in Frederick County are advised to wear masks in all indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status. County Executive Jan Gardner says the county is experiencing a rapid rise in hospitalizations by 50% this past week due to COVID-19. The Health Department says as of Wednesday, there are 60 COVID patients in the hospital, 14 are in the I-C-U.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO