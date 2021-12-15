ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glial cells star in autism-linked gene expression analysis

By Lauren Schenkman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the genes linked to autism are active in the brain’s glial cells, according to a new study of gene expression, and two are active predominantly in glia rather than neurons. The results hint that some subtypes of autism affect only glia and add to the evidence...

Birdsong-related DNA sequences tied to autism-linked genes

Genes that appear to play a role in some birds’ ability to learn songs are frequently mutated in autistic people, according to a new study. The findings show the value of studying the evolution of specific traits in other species, says Sarah London, associate professor of psychology at the University of Chicago, who was not involved in the work. “It’s a powerful use of comparative biology. This is work that could not be meaningful if done in the standard lab rodent models.”
WILDLIFE
bcm.edu

Disordered protein regions bring harmony to gene expression

Many scientists think of gene expression as a well-orchestrated process that involves the coordinated assembly of numerous molecular and structural components inside cells. Although there are still many questions unanswered about how this feat is accomplished, a new piece of the puzzle has been uncovered by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and the Czech Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of clinicopathologic features and expression of NR4A3 in sinonasal acinic cell carcinoma

Acinic cell carcinoma (AiCC) in the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses has rarely been reported in literature. A recent study demonstrated that recurrent genomic rearrangement [t(4;9) (q13;q31)] is a driver event in AiCC of the salivary glands that could promote the upregulation of transcription factor nuclear receptor subfamily 4 group A member 3 (NR4A3). In the current study, we evaluated the clinicopathological characteristics and expression of NR4A3 in four new cases of sinonasal AiCC. All four patients were men (range, 27"“70 years). The tumor involved only the nasal cavity in two patients, while the other two patients showed involvement of both the nasal cavity and ethmoid sinus. Histologically, the tumor displayed a predominantly solid growth pattern and was composed of hematoxyphilic serous-like cells and scattered intercalated duct-like cells. Immunohistochemically, all cases expressed DOG-1. However, staining for mammaglobin, S-100, CA9, and P63 was absent in all patients. All four cases showed positive nuclear staining for NR4A3. In contrast, none of the other 39 sinonasal tumors, including secretory carcinomas, pleomorphic adenomas, mucoepidermoid carcinomas, adenoid cystic carcinomas, renal cell-like adenocarcinomas, intestinal-type adenocarcinomas, non-intestinal-type adenocarcinomas, extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma, and carcinoma ex pleomorphic adenomas, presented with any positive NR4A3 nuclear staining. Additionally, NR4A3 rearrangements were observed in three cases with sinonasal AiCC by fluorescence in situ hybridization, and the expression level of NR4A3 mRNA was significantly increased in sinonasal AiCC compared with that in normal parotid tissue. Our study demonstrated that sinonasal AiCCs are characterized by an indolent nature and histopathological similarity to parotid AiCCs. Moreover, NR4A3 is a reliable biomarker for distinguishing sinonasal AiCCs from other sinonasal carcinomas.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Researchers Dig Up Genes and Cells Related to Skull Formation in Mice

In a new mouse study, scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai demonstrate how the activity of one gene, turned on in a newly discovered group of bone-bordering cells, may play an important role in shaping the skull. The findings are published in the journal Nature Communications...
SCIENCE
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

New studies link cell cycle proteins to immunosurveillance of premalignant cells

New studies link cell cycle proteins to immunosurveillance of premalignant cells. Curator: Stephen J. Williams, Ph.D. The following is from a Perspectives article in the journal Science by Virinder Reen and Jesus Gil called “Clearing Stressed Cells: Cell cycle arrest produces a p21-dependent secretome that initaites immunosurveillance of premalignant cells”. This is a synopsis of the Sturmlechener et al. research article in the same issue (2).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insulin is expressed by enteroendocrine cells during human fetal development

Generation of beta cells via transdifferentiation of other cell types is a promising avenue for the treatment of diabetes. Here we reconstruct a single-cell atlas of the human fetal and neonatal small intestine. We identify a subset of fetal enteroendocrine K/L cells that express high levels of insulin and other beta cell genes. Our findings highlight a potential extra-pancreatic source of beta cells and expose its molecular blueprint.
CANCER
alzforum.org

Aberrant Heterochromatin, Gene Expression Inflame Old Cells

Aging being the biggest risk factor for neurodegenerative disease, scientists urgently want to know what exactly goes wrong in old cells. In the December 15 Science Advances, researchers led by Samuel Beck, MDI Biological Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine, reported age-related gene-expression changes in DNA segments that are devoid of the long stretches of cytosine-guanine repeats called CpG islands. Various types of aged human and mouse cells upregulated these “islandless” sections. This provoked production of inflammatory cytokines they encode, such as interleukin-6. Tissue from people with age-related conditions, including Alzheimer's disease brains, also showed evidence of overexpressed genes lacking CpG islands. This suggests that age-related gene misregulation could create an inflammatory milieu that contributes to AD risk.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Mutation in new autism candidate gene disrupts social brain area

An imbalance of excitatory and inhibitory cell signaling in a brain area called the retrosplenial cortex (RSC) may contribute to atypical social behaviors, according to a new study in mice. The retrosplenial cortex connects the sensory cortex to the hippocampus, and preliminary evidence hints that it may also shape social...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Human microRNA inhibits expression of pathogenic gene underlying facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) is caused by aberrant expression of the DUX4 gene in skeletal muscles. Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital have recently demonstrated that an endogenous human microRNA, miR-675, inhibits DUX4 expression and protects muscles from DUX4-mediated cell death in a mouse model when administered via gene therapy. They also showed that the small molecule-based treatments that upregulate miR-675 inhibited DUX4 mRNA and DUX4-associated biomarkers in myotubes derived from patients with FSHD.
SCIENCE
buffalonynews.net

Study identifies gene variants linked to severe schizophrenia

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): Researchers have found that individuals who suffer from the most severe form of schizophrenia have a significantly higher number of rare mutations than more typical forms of the illness. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'PNAS'. Their findings provide new insight...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Research finds potential mechanism linking autism, intestinal inflammation

Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now Harvard Medical School and MIT researchers, working with mouse models, may have found the connection: When a mother experiences an infection during pregnancy and her immune system produces elevated levels of the molecule Interleukin-17a (IL-17a), that can not only alter brain development in her fetus, but also alter her microbiome such that after birth the newborn's immune system can become primed for future inflammatory attacks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study traces molecular link from gene to late-onset retinal degeneration

Scientists have discovered that gene therapy and the diabetes drug metformin may be potential treatments for late-onset retinal degeneration (L-ORD), a rare, blinding eye disease. Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health generated a "disease-in-a-dish" model to study the disease. The findings are published in Communications Biology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Flimma: a federated and privacy-aware tool for differential gene expression analysis

Aggregating transcriptomics data across hospitals can increase sensitivity and robustness of differential expression analyses, yielding deeper clinical insights. As data exchange is often restricted by privacy legislation, meta-analyses are frequently employed to pool local results. However, the accuracy might drop if class labels are inhomogeneously distributed among cohorts. Flimma ( https://exbio.wzw.tum.de/flimma/ ) addresses this issue by implementing the state-of-the-art workflow limma voom in a federated manner, i.e., patient data never leaves its source site. Flimma results are identical to those generated by limma voom on aggregated datasets even in imbalanced scenarios where meta-analysis approaches fail.
SCIENCE
Columbia University

Experimental Gene Therapy Reverses Sickle Cell Disease for Years

A study of an investigational gene therapy for sickle cell disease has found that a single dose restored blood cells to their normal shape and eliminated the most serious complication of the disease for at least three years in some patients. Four patients at Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian participated...
CANCER
spectrumnews.org

Spotted around the web: Monkey faces, gut issues in autism, TCF20 duplication

A nutrition program offered to autistic children and their parents may help increase fruit and vegetable intake, as well as physical activity. Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. Researchers have developed and validated an automated coding system for macaque facial expressions, which may be useful for research on social behavior....
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE

