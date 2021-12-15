NYPD Getting New Police Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD. A lawyer for Jamie Liang’s family announced the lawsuit Friday. Liang was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn home back in October. Former police officer Yvonne Wu was charged with murdering Liang and attempting to kill Liang’s girlfriend, who Wu used to date. “We believe the NYPD had knowledge of the fact that this police officer was emotionally distraught because of the breakup and should have known that she had emotional issues that should have resulted in them taking away her gun,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. The shooting is under investigation by both the state Attorney General’s office and the NYPD.

