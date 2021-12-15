NYPD Getting New Police Commissioner

A former police officer in , Maryland, who kidnapped his two daughters earlier this week has been found dead with gunshot wounds in a car that had been crashed. , following a manhunt that focused on finding the former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, 41, his 6-year-old daughter Aaminah and 7-year-old daughter Gianna, along with suspended Baltimore County police Sgt. Tia Bynum, they were found dead of gunshot wounds in apparent murder suicide, Maryland State Police said Thursday.
Comments / 0