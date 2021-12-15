ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

NYPD Getting New Police Commissioner

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor-elect Eric Adams is set to...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Nassau County Colleagues, Valley Stream Neighbors Call New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell A Brilliant Problem Solver

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting its first female commissioner. The surprise selection to many came as no shock to her colleagues in Nassau County, where Keechant Sewell is the respected chief of detectives and thought of as a brilliant problem solver. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with her current boss on Wednesday. “It’s like you are the college football coach and one of your players is going into the NFL,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Sewell will soon become the first female commissioner in the NYPD’s 176-year history. The historic announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor-elect Eric Adams outside...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Commissioner#Cbs2
CBS New York

NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife Monday in Brooklyn. Police responded to a 911 call for a person armed with a gun and knife shortly after 4 a.m. on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights. When officers arrived, they found a man holding a knife in one hand, with his other hand in his coat pocket. Police said the suspect ignored their commands to drop the weapon and fled into the Utica Avenue subway station. WATCH: NYPD Provides Update On Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn  “It was at this point, that two officers...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Used Cameras, License Plate Readers To Connect Two Men To Shooting Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley And Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police used cameras and license plate readers to connect two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, to the shooting of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and a homicide. These are the suspects police say they’re charging for the shooting of Officer Keona Holley @HellgrenWJZ pic.twitter.com/ROKv3wocMu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 17, 2021 “What we have is a number of cameras—personal home cameras—along with license plate readers—putting the puzzle together with both of them lead us to a vehicle. When we found the vehicle, we found the person of interest,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. But police have yet to determine the...
BALTIMORE, MD
newbedfordguide.com

Boston Police Department updates “Most Wanted” list

“Community Alert for December 14, 2021: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List. If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbslocal.com

1 In Custody After SWAT Responds To Incident In Greene County

RICES LANDING, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is in custody after law enforcement was on the scene of an incident in Greene County. Crews were on Bayard Avenue in Rices Landing for hours on Thursday. According to KDKA’s Erika Stanish, a tactical team surrounded a home, and officers were heard trying to communicate with those inside the residence.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

Family Of Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed By Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD. A lawyer for Jamie Liang’s family announced the lawsuit Friday. Liang was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn home back in October. Former police officer Yvonne Wu was charged with murdering Liang and attempting to kill Liang’s girlfriend, who Wu used to date. “We believe the NYPD had knowledge of the fact that this police officer was emotionally distraught because of the breakup and should have known that she had emotional issues that should have resulted in them taking away her gun,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. The shooting is under investigation by both the state Attorney General’s office and the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Law Enforcement Community Raises Money For Injured Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s law enforcement community came together Friday night to raise money for an injured highway patrol officer. Eyewitness News was at the Andy Chan holiday block party in Old City. In 2019, officer Chan was critically injured in a crash as he traveled to work. He remains in a minimally conscious state and continues to undergo treatments and therapy. Money raised last night will go toward officer Chan’s medical bills.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Black Enterprise

Ex-Baltimore Cop Found Shot Dead With Police Sergeant and Two Daughters He Kidnapped In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A former police officer in , Maryland, who kidnapped his two daughters earlier this week has been found dead with gunshot wounds in a car that had been crashed. , following a manhunt that focused on finding the former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, 41, his 6-year-old daughter Aaminah and 7-year-old daughter Gianna, along with suspended Baltimore County police Sgt. Tia Bynum, they were found dead of gunshot wounds in apparent murder suicide, Maryland State Police said Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy