Albertsons has launched two new digital features to help shoppers

Cristy Garcia is the Vice President of Marketing at Impact, the leading partnership management platform. This time last year, December was shaping up to be the month with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths yet, and data from my company’s platform covering over 200 North American retail clients showed that clicks and conversions plummeted after November peaks. However, the National Retail Federation found that holiday sales still increased year over year. What was interesting, however, was the fact that throughout that disrupted holiday season, I found that partnerships — including those with publishers and content creators to whom consumers turned for gift reviews, discount codes, recommendations and more — were still effective.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO