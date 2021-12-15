ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Albertsons has launched two new digital features to help shoppers

By Kimberley Spinney
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to grocery shopping, we all have our favorite stores. Depending on where you live, you may have multiple options for your shopping needs, or you may not. But if you are lucky enough to have an Albertsons nearby, they want to help make shopping easier with two new...

guiltyeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Amazon is About to Shake Up Grocery Delivery

Third-party food delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash have become a part of the fabric of the U.S., with well over 100 million users placing orders on the apps last year. But those companies have begun to realize that delivering from restaurants and convenience stores is just the tip of the iceberg.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

UFCW to Grocery CEOs: Help Protect Workers and Shoppers Amid New Threats

As the Delta variant surges and cases linked to the newly-identified Omicron variant edge up across the U.S., the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) is calling on grocers to tighten up precautions and provide COVID-19-related benefits. In a letter to chief executive officers at 63 chains including Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albertsons#Food Drink#The Schedule Save#Menu Planning#Shoppable Recipes
Mashed

Scalpers Are At It Again With Aldi's Holiday Gnomes

Aldi shoppers have noticed a problematic phenomenon that seems to be on the rise during the holidays: It seems that scalpers have started coming into stores to try and grab coveted items such as the store's holiday gnomes. This isn't a new issue. In past years, it has been previously...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta’s New Digital Gift Card Marketplace Now Features Almost 30 Businesses

The City of Goleta’s new website, GoodLandGoodShopping.com, is the perfect place to do this year’s holiday shopping. The digital gift card marketplace created by our partner, Giftbar, now has almost 30 Goleta businesses listed and is a one-stop shop for your local shopping needs. Anyone who goes to the site can purchase gift cards from listed Goleta businesses. As a bonus, you can then send an email or text with personalized message and/or video to your friend or family member, creating a memorable virtual gift or care package. Watch our new promotional video in English and Spanish to learn more.
GOLETA, CA
iclarified.com

Apple Launches New Developer Features for App Store Product Pages

Apple has announced new features for App Store product pages that can be used by developers. You can now take advantage of two exciting new features that help you build more effective App Store product pages. Product page optimization. Try out alternate versions of your app's product page with different...
CELL PHONES
Forbes

Two Advertising Alternatives For Engaging Holiday Shoppers

Cristy Garcia is the Vice President of Marketing at Impact, the leading partnership management platform. This time last year, December was shaping up to be the month with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths yet, and data from my company’s platform covering over 200 North American retail clients showed that clicks and conversions plummeted after November peaks. However, the National Retail Federation found that holiday sales still increased year over year. What was interesting, however, was the fact that throughout that disrupted holiday season, I found that partnerships — including those with publishers and content creators to whom consumers turned for gift reviews, discount codes, recommendations and more — were still effective.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
progressivegrocer.com

Albertsons Introduces Digital Meal-Planning and Auto-Replenishment Features

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has launched two new digital offerings, Meal Planning and Schedule & Save. These capabilities offer loyalty members convenient integrated menu planning and shopping list creation, and the ability to auto-replenish essential items. The new features are part of the grocer’s ongoing goal to transform all facets of the food experience through enhanced digital offerings.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TechCrunch

Tinder is partnering with Spotify to launch a new ‘Music Mode’ feature

Music Mode will be rolling out to Tinder users globally, in all markets where Spotify is available, in the coming weeks. The new feature will be found on Tinder’s interactive “Explore” page. Tinder notes that the new feature builds on the natural ties between music and human connections by allowing users to connect through their tastes in music.
CELL PHONES
onmsft.com

Stardock launches Fences 4, 1.0 with new peek feature

Stardock has launched Fences 4.0 version 1.0. One of their most popular desktop applications, this new version now helps users organize their desktop in even more ways, especially in creative programs. One of the top features in Fences 4 is a new one that lets users view fences with the...
SOFTWARE
grocerydive.com

Albertsons launches online auto-replenishment

Albertsons announced on Tuesday that it’s rolling out an auto-replenishment tool for online shoppers nationwide next year. “Schedule & Save” lets shoppers that belong to the grocer's loyalty program set automatic refills on certain frequently purchased products at a discount for pickup or delivery. The tool, developed by Replenium, launched in mid-September at 120 Safeway stores in northern California, a spokesperson for the technology company said.
ECONOMY
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out As Hot Dogs Are Listed 'Out Of Stock'

Costco's hot dogs are a big deal. The obsession started in 1984 with a hot dog cart parked outside a San Diego warehouse where the signature item was sold for $1.50. As Costco Connection illustrates, some things never change. Not only did the original hot dog cart operator, Jay de Geus, still work at Costco in 2009 (then as a regional food-service supervisor), but hot dogs still cost $1.50. And as a bonus, the hot dog now comes with a 20-ounce soda and the original Hebrew National hot dogs have been switched out for Kirkland dogs, which are 10% larger (via Reader's Digest).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FanSided

FanSided

204K+
Followers
394K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy