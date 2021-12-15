How Holo-NFT Blurs the Line Between Traditional and Contemporary Art

Sector Seven Contemporary Art Gallery, currently located at 1011 Mission Street in Suite A, is holding an artist reception for Jayme Design on Thursday, December 9th from 6 to 9pm to open her show. Jayme is well known in the South Pasadena community for supporting both students and parents in the study and exploration of art. She is also known nationally and internationally for her highly customized graphic design projects, working with a variety of artists, musicians and top tier organizations within the media production and entertainment industries. Her reception will display never before made prints on canvases, displaying a variety of emojis made for internationally known artists and performers. Owner and curator Esteban Lopez is currently hosting this pop-up of Sector Seven in hopes of creating a permanent gallery in South Pasadena and says “it’s been a whirlwind to get the art gallery prepared for the recent group art show but we had a great reception and it was a pleasure to see community members enjoy the space together. We look forward to seeing you at this reception for Jayme.”

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO