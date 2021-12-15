Strong winds to impact Miami Valley Wednesday, Thursday; driving could be hazardous

A strong storm system will impact the mid-section of the United States this week, with wind alerts issued for more than 20 of the lower 48 states.

Here in the Miami Valley, this system will help to kick up the wind and that can make driving dangerous.

Wind gusts will be coming from the south Wednesday into Thursday, with the strongest winds expected Wednesday night through midday Thursday. There will be gusts up to 45mph, especially north of I-70. This can produce some tough driving conditions especially if you drive a high profile vehicle like a SUV or semi-truck.

The direction of the wind is important to know before you head out the door. This week, the wind will be coming from the south/southwest so if you are driving east or west on I-70 or south on I-75, the strong winds will be more noticeable.

Remember to keep both hands on the wheel and leave plenty of space between you and the cars around you since swerving will be possible.

