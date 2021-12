AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that millions of dollars will be awarded for law enforcement operations related to the border. The Public Safety Office (PSO) is set to provide an additional $38.4 million in direct support of Operation Lone Star (OLS). The Governor’s PSO has already awarded $74.8 million in OLS funds to cities and counties in proximity to the Texas-Mexico border since March 2021. “This additional funding will strengthen our response to the border crisis and ensure our law enforcement and local partners have the resources they need to keep our communities safe in the federal government’s absence,” Abbott...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO