Guest Op-Ed: Somehow, Some Way, May This Be a Christmas Worth Remembering

I am writing in response to the guest commentary posted on Dec. 11-12 by Keith Burns, titled “LDS women need more opportunities, not more praise.”. Mr. Burns cites sociologists Cragun, Sumerau and Williams in their characterization of so-called “soft influence tactics” and charges that male LDS church leadership placate women with insincere praise to bring them unknowingly into subjection and acceptance of their supposed denial of decision-making power within their church institution. He then boldly calls on LDS leaders to “replace their hollow adulation of women with actual institutional opportunities.” Although I cannot claim to speak for all LDS women, I would like to propose an alternate viewpoint and at least speak for myself as a Latter-day Saint woman in defining my aspirations within my faith community. There are minorities of LDS women who are grappling in regard to gender roles, but in my experience, the vast majority of LDS women are immensely fulfilled as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many reasons. Most LDS men and women consider both genders fully equal with each other and strive for partnership in all aspects. I personally find this very consistent with core LDS doctrine. I am concerned that Mr. Burns’ rhetoric may promote distrust and disrespect for the LDS faith, basically twisting the concept of patriarchy into something it isn’t.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO