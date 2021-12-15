ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in history: Dec. 15

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2011, the flag used by U.S. forces in Iraq was...

Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
americanmilitarynews.com

US government to accept delivery of new Navy destroyer named for first black general

Its commanding officer on Tuesday will accept delivery of a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer named after Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr. In a short, informal ceremony to be shown live on the Facebook page of the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Commander Daniel Hancock at 10 a.m. will accept delivery of the ship on behalf of the U.S. government from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
CNBC

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy and Michelle Kwan to be ambassadors

President Joe Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador to Japan, to be the U.S. envoy to Australia, the White House announced Wednesday. Biden also intends to nominate Michelle Kwan, a world-famous Olympic figure skater and former Biden campaign aide, to represent the United States in the Central American nation of Belize.
