‘Tis the Season for Giving — and Never Has the Need Been More Urgent

By Independent Staff
 6 days ago

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” — Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities. With Christmas fast approaching, most of us will be rushing about — either to the stores and malls or on-line — to do our holiday shopping in hopes of finding that...

Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
Houston Chronicle

Northwest Assistance Ministries urgently in need of toys to provide for holiday season

Northwest Assistance Ministries is asking for toy distributions, which they require urgently to distribute to local families in need. More than 5,000 children are registered to receive gifts this Christmas season, a NAM news release said, but the nonprofit is currently thousands of toys short of their goal of 15,000 gifts.
Person
Charles Dickens
pcpatriot.com

Blood donors urgently needed this holiday season

The blood supply in the United States has reached one of its lowest levels in recent years. Blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day’s supply of blood — a dangerously low level. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, lifesaving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.
Guest Op-Ed: Somehow, Some Way, May This Be a Christmas Worth Remembering

We had difficulties when we were growing up in Martin county, Kentucky but overall, we thought we were doing okay. President Lyndon Johnson came to Inez, Kentucky in 1964 to let us know we weren’t doing very well. He began his campaign in our community and we became the poster child for American poverty. We hadn’t really thought of ourselves as poor until we started hearing about ourselves in the news.
WRBL News 3

10 best gifts for book lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gifts any book lover will appreciate Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library. For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that […]
TechRadar

Give the gift of security this Christmas with these top tips

After another hugely difficult year for most of us, the festive season is typically a great opportunity to relax and enjoy time with friends and family. Whether this may still be possible is still up for discussion, but one thing is for sure - cybercriminals rarely take a holiday, so unfortunately you'll still need to be on your guard this Christmas.
The Conversation U.S.

What's the point of holiday gifts?

Whether it’s the dread of a trip to an overcrowded shopping mall, the challenge of picking out the right gifts, the frustration over delivery delays or the hit to the wallet, shopping for holiday gifts can be stressful. What’s the point of it all? Shouldn’t the holiday season simply be about family, friends and food? And wouldn’t everyone just be better off spending their own money on things they know they want? Gift exchanges may seem wasteful and impractical. But as social scientific research reveals, the costs and benefits of gift-giving aren’t what they seem. The Kula ring During his fieldwork in Papua New...
