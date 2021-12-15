ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too early to assess state's housing czar, Josh Saal

Cover picture for the articleSTORY OF THE WEEK: The jockeying for Rhode Island's 2022 election season is well under way, although it's impossible to know how much...

McKee appoints 'housing czar' to address crisis of home affordability in RI

PROVIDENCE — With rising home costs, a shortage of affordable housing and the plight of Rhode Island's homeless at or near the top of the state's political agenda, Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday appointed the state's first "housing czar." The governor appointed Josh Saal to the new $170,000 position of deputy secretary of commerce and housing within the Executive Office of Commerce. ...
Sheldon Housing Assessment Planning Committee Talks Housing Priorities

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Housing Assessment Strategic Planning Committee met earlier this week to continue their work after the Readiness Assessment delivered by Iowa State University Extension and outreach. Sheldon Development Director Curt Strouth called the meeting a good opportunity for the group to further dive into the...
A look at how Virginia could be impacted by Youngkin tax cuts

Republicans are about to take control in Richmond. And, they're hoping to deliver on their campaign promises. Republican Glenn Youngkin campaigned on a platform of cutting taxes, and now he's working with Republicans in the General Assembly to eliminate the grocery tax, press the pause button on a gas tax increase, double the standard deduction and give one-time rebates.
Maryland Board of Education approves plan to lift school mask mandates, if certain metrics are met

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland State Board of Education voted on Tuesday to allow local school districts to roll back mask mandates if certain metrics are met. Across the state, masks are still required on school grounds for all students and staff. However, according to the new plan, a school district could choose to change its requirements if 80% of the local county population is vaccinated, 80% of students and staff have received the necessary dosage, or if the transmission is considered low or moderate in the area for 14 straight days.
STATE OF RHODE ISLAND ENERGY FACILITY SITING BOARD

IN RE: Docket SB-2021-03 – Sea 3 Providence, LLC Petition for Declaratory Order Regarding the Rail Service Incorporation Project (Providence, RI) Pursuant to the provisions of R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-35-8 the Energy Facility Siting Board (Board) will conduct evidentiary hearings in the above captioned matter on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM and Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM. The hearings will take place at the Public Utilities Commission office building at 89 Jefferson Blvd. in Warwick (Hearing Room A). The purpose of the hearing is for the Petitioner and parties who have obtained intervenor status to present evidence in the above captioned matter. The Board will not hear oral public comments at the hearing. Public comment can be submitted in writing to the Coordinator at the address below, or at: emma.rodvien@puc.ri.gov.
Quonset Hut seemed like an answer to housing until it arrived in Johnston

In 1941, the United States Navy was in great need of small structures that could be utilized as medical offices, isolation centers or bathroom facilities. They needed structures that could be quickly …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
