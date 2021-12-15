Too early to assess state's housing czar, Josh Saal

IN RE: Docket SB-2021-03 – Sea 3 Providence, LLC Petition for Declaratory Order Regarding the Rail Service Incorporation Project (Providence, RI) Pursuant to the provisions of R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-35-8 the Energy Facility Siting Board (Board) will conduct evidentiary hearings in the above captioned matter on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM and Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM. The hearings will take place at the Public Utilities Commission office building at 89 Jefferson Blvd. in Warwick (Hearing Room A). The purpose of the hearing is for the Petitioner and parties who have obtained intervenor status to present evidence in the above captioned matter. The Board will not hear oral public comments at the hearing. Public comment can be submitted in writing to the Coordinator at the address below, or at: emma.rodvien@puc.ri.gov.

