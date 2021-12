Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) humiliated herself, her district, and indeed the whole state of Colorado last week. Again. This time, Boebert is making national headlines for telling racist, seemingly fabricated anecdotes about her congressional colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Boebert’s comments were so vile that the editorial board of this newspaper felt compelled to apologize to Omar on behalf of the rest of Colorado, which makes me proud to be a Denver Post columnist.

