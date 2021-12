Former Seton Hall star Myles Powell has signed a Two-Way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and will get another opportunity to kickstart his professional career. Powell joins Philadelphia after appearing in 14 total G League games over the last two seasons with the Westchester Knicks. Last season, Powell appeared in 13 of the team’s 15 games, averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.1 minutes per contest. He also ended the season ranked top-10 in the G League in three-point percentage at .446, finishing with the best mark of any player with at least 80 attempts from beyond the arc.

