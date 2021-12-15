Oppo Find N foldable price makes it a much better deal than the Fold 3

Oppo unveiled the Find N foldable a few days ago, confirming rumors that its Inno Day event this week will bring us the phone’s full official launch. At the time, the Chinese smartphone maker only offered fans a teaser video and a brief Oppo Find N development history. Oppo did not reveal the complete Find N design details, the specs sheet, or the price and release dates. Fast-forward to Wednesday, and those details are finally official. They’re impressive enough to put direct pressure on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. That’s primarily because the Oppo Find N has a much better price than Samsung’s flagship foldable.

Oppo Find N foldable design

The Oppo Find N features the same design as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a few key differences. When folded, the Find N has a wider screen that’s not as tall as the Fold’s, as we’ve already explained in our previous coverage.

What’s also great about the Oppo Find N foldable is that the phone features a foldable OLED panel from Samsung. Furthermore, the Chinese handset vendor used Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) cover on top of the foldable screen rather than plastic. That means the Find N should be at least as durable as the Fold 3. And that increased durability comes in at a more affordable price than Samsung’s foldable.

Furthermore, one of Oppo Find N’s most exciting features is something the Fold 3 doesn’t have. That’s the Flexion Hinge that appeared in teasers before. The Oppo Find N hinge has a water-drop design that allows the foldable display to bend when the handset is folded so that the phone folds perfectly. There’s not going to be a gap with this phone, as it happens with the Fold. The X-ray image below shows the Oppo Find N folds perfectly.

Also, the hinge should decrease the visibility of the crease that appears on devices with foldable displays.

Image source: Oppo

Specs and features

It’s not just the design that matters when comparing Oppo Find N’s price to Samsung’s expensive foldable. The specs are equally important. As we’ve told you, the Oppo Find N specs are in line with any 2021 flagship handset, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable.

The Snapdragon 888 powers the Oppo Find N foldable, paired with 8GB or 12GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The primary camera system features a 50-megapixel IMX766 main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The Oppo Find N’s 4,500 mAh battery pack supports 33W Super Vooc Flash charge (55% in 30 minutes) and 15 wireless charging. Finally, the side button includes a built-in fingerprint sensor.

Image source: Oppo

Oppo Find N price and release date

A recent Oppo Find N leak said the foldable would be more expensive than the Fold 3. But it turns out that’s not going to be the case. The Fold 3 starts at $1,799 before promos and discounts. But the Oppo Find N will be more affordable than that. It costs 7,699 yuan ($1,200) for the 8GB/256GB model. The 12GB/512GB costs 8,999 yuan ($1,400).

The foldable will go on sale in China first, with Oppo setting a December 23rd release date for the model. However, it’s unclear what markets the foldable handset will launch next. But considering everything, Oppo Find N has just become a more exciting foldable than the Fold 3.