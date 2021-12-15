Hundreds rescued after fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre tower

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- More than 100 people were rescued from the roof of Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the tower, and more than a dozen were treated for injuries.

Officials said more than 1,200 people were evacuated from the 38-story tower during the blaze. Hundreds were trapped on the top floor.

The flames began in an electrical switch room and destroyed scaffolding, officials said. Most of the injuries were minor, like smoke inhalation.

Firefighters fought the blaze for hours before it was finally extinguished.

Due to renovations in the building, there were only two functioning exits. The number of working elevators was also restricted.

"All the shops on the third floor are boarded up, some escalators only run in one direction while others are not functioning," renovation worker James Ng told the South China Morning Post.

"It's like a maze inside. You will get lost if you're not familiar with the place."

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.