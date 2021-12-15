Fresno State lands in Albuquerque ahead of NM Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl is back in Albuquerque in 2021, after being in Frisco, Texas in 2020. This year’s match-up will feature the 7-5 UTEP Miners and the 9-3 Fresno State Bulldogs. UTEP landed in Albuquerque on Tuesday night, while Fresno State will touch down in Duke City on Wednesday.

Fresno State Tight End and former Cleveland Storm stand out, Tre Watson was welcomed home on Tuesday night and he is happy to be back in the Land of Enchantment. “I am excited to be back, you know it’s been a while. It feels like a lot longer than it has been, but I am excited to be back in front of the hometown. I have a lot of ticket requests, that’s for sure, so it should be fun. I know Coach Ridenour is excited about me getting in town. So, it will be cool to see him and talk to him a little bit”, said Tre Watson.

The game will kick off at 12:15 p.m. at University Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 18.

