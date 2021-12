CHICAGO (CBS) — Nicholas Senn High School music teacher Trevor Nicholas has been named a finalist for the 2022 Music Educator GRAMMY Award, the Chicago Public Schools announced Friday. Nicholas is one of 10 music teachers selected by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum from more than 1,100 nominations nationwide. The award recognizes teachers who have made a major and lasting contribution to music education and demonstrate a commitment to the discipline. “Music is an amazing tool to help young people build confidence, develop leadership skills, and uncover talents they may never have known they had,” CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO