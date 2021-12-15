Hi everyone

EverydayEveryday here just joined. My user name is the mantra that I use every day while I am walking. I am 62 and started walking every day on May 3, 2021 and have not missed a day and kept track of steps and miles and time and have walked 605 miles since starting. I try to walk a minimum of 2 miles each day but cannot believe how often that is exceeded. I also cannot believe how motivating it is and how eating different and picking up weights and stretching and yoga just begs me to continue. I feel so much better and I am a lot happier in my life. I joined here to continue on towards my goal which is 15 more pounds with no dieting. I have changed my eating though to clean, whole foods and trying to understand macro nutrients and the health benefits of certain foods. I joined "Fierce Women Sculpting Powerful Bodies and Champion Mindsets" group on Facebook and have learned so much and participated in their free short challenges. I am looking forward to being a part of this community and hopefully learn to do things to slow the aging process and accelerate the health of my older body. Cheers everyone!

YOGA ・ 6 DAYS AGO