Theater & Dance

Hi everyone

By mariadanalache85 Posts:
 6 days ago

I am Maria and decided to live a healthy lifestyle by focusing on what I eat, introducing supplements and exercise (dance) in my...

Hi, I'm Allen

52-year-old Registered Nurse trying to get my health back and my weight under control. Hoping that getting more involved in this community will result in the support and motivation that I need. I look forward to sharing.
FITNESS
My goals for 2022

Keep losing weight and learn to maintain. I have about 30-35 pounds to go. I would like to not only run a PR in the 2022 Chicago Marathon, but qualify for Boston . The time for my age group (60-64) is 4:20 Hs. I will work hard for that. Participate...
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello everyone! My user name is EverydayEveryday

EverydayEveryday here just joined. My user name is the mantra that I use every day while I am walking. I am 62 and started walking every day on May 3, 2021 and have not missed a day and kept track of steps and miles and time and have walked 605 miles since starting. I try to walk a minimum of 2 miles each day but cannot believe how often that is exceeded. I also cannot believe how motivating it is and how eating different and picking up weights and stretching and yoga just begs me to continue. I feel so much better and I am a lot happier in my life. I joined here to continue on towards my goal which is 15 more pounds with no dieting. I have changed my eating though to clean, whole foods and trying to understand macro nutrients and the health benefits of certain foods. I joined "Fierce Women Sculpting Powerful Bodies and Champion Mindsets" group on Facebook and have learned so much and participated in their free short challenges. I am looking forward to being a part of this community and hopefully learn to do things to slow the aging process and accelerate the health of my older body. Cheers everyone!
YOGA
Full-on Reboot

Hi All- I'm here to make sure I track everything and keep myself on point. I wasn't making a difference in my life/lifestyles on my own so I basically just threw a bunch of savings at going to a fitness retreat where I worked my butt off and learned a lot about eating.
RECIPES
#Kidneys#Dance
Physical therapy

I got into a car accident and now. Have to do physical therapy, I need motivation any myfitnesspal buddies willing to help me. I'm in the final phases of PT/Rehab following ACL Surgery.....striving to get back to my "New Normal"/"New 100%" - count me in if you like. cmriverside Posts:...
FITNESS
2500 calories!!!??,

Hi! I'm 5'5 and currently 366. My highest was 398. Slowly but surely trying to change my life. But my fitness pal is giving me 2500 calories to eat everyday. And I wanted to know if it would be better if I only ate 1800. I have been doing 20 minutes A-day of my Mini trampoline for exercise this week and plan on sticking to it because I like it so much ! Any advice on how much I should really eat to lose weight? At 1800 I feel totally fine! And I don't account for my exercise. Thanks in advance!
WEIGHT LOSS
New here hello peoples

37 yrs old and aging. Just 5 years ago I was big in to health and fitness have been most my life. Lost sight of that when I injured my spine working. Currently 210 lbs @ 25%bf. Got real fluffy compared to the 185 lbs 8-10% bf I used to...
WORKOUTS
New Member

BE ACTIVE - get off your butt and MOVE. Find SOMETHING you enjoy. If your activity is limited, find ways to move that you are ABLE to do. Deprivation is the key to Binging and falling off the wagon. Learn how to fit your favorite things in regularly. There are no 'bad foods' Just 'bad quantities'.
WEIGHT LOSS
Celebrating 16 years in Maintenance

I'm a record keeper at heart and was so pleased to discover some figures I's stashed away on my PC that go back to many years...many diets and hard work certainly do pay off. Time Taken to lose: 2 years (2003-2005) Successes/struggles for 2021- Medication to control blood platelets has...
LIFESTYLE
Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | Everyone does yoga

While it's what people often think of, yoga can offer more than the poses. Growing up, my dad would make himself a cup of black coffee and walk over to our big red couch. He would sit on the end, place his mug on the side table to make way for a cat to jump onto his lap. He would spend the next half hour just sipping his coffee and petting the attention needy feline.
AUBURN, AL
Is it the training or my eating?

Over the last year, I put on a good chunk of mass, reaching 185lbs at my heaviest; I went up 20 pounds between the start of 2020 and early 2021. I cut this summer, dropping down to the 175lbs range, however now that it's winter I was looking to go back up in weight.
WORKOUTS
Joining a New Community

My fitness journey began when I was 62. Prior to that, I grew up as a non-athlete, sporadically becoming involved in some athletic goals, but those were more like "speed bumps" along the way of my becoming an academic. I lived overseas for some time, and while I was there, I gained weight and become what is called, "morbidly obese," well over 250 lbs, probably even around 260 lbs, wearing 3XL clothing on a regular basis for about 10 years. Then, in 2017, I suffered a "cardiac event" and survived it. In ER, the physician took my wrist, looked me intently in the eyes and said, "The Universe has just given you a gift (a second chance at life). What are you going to do with it?" That was my wake-up call, and in the years that followed, with three very special people, we worked together to get my weight down to 170. I participated in a Body Transformation Challenge, and received a gold and silver medal, lowering my weight to 160 and my bodyfat percentage to 14%.
WORKOUTS
Exercise, diet and limited diet

I should start by confessing I have some pretty disordered thinking and body image right now. Since Christmas last year I'd lost 50lbs 🥳🥳🥳 I was thrilled! All through low carb. But I still had 20lbs to go!. Unfortunately in the last three months, I've been gaining...
WEIGHT LOSS
Help with JUDD (Alternate Day Diet) please

I've been researching this plan with the intention of starting it in 2022...just to celebrate my 70th year!. Looking at a few different sources on the net..one mentioned the first 2 weeks or induction should be no more than 500 calories (or 20% of 'normal' calories) to turn on the SIRT1 gene. Is this correct or do I alternate UP and DOWN days? My TDEE is 1470 cals so 20% of this would be about 300 cals. I find it hard to believe one could survive 2 weeks on 300 cals/day.
DIETS
Operation transformation

Just a quick hello to the community, I read somewhere on the app that if you include yourself socially here you have more of a chance to succeed. My goals are to put on much needed weight and to also become stronger. Whilst tracking what I eat so I can have a much healthier diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
2022 Winter 5% Challenge

Come and join a team that's active right now for support of which as of Jan 8th will be in FULL SWING!! This way you can have success during the holiday season, and more so at the start of the new year!!. Join this supportive team and let's have fun...
FITNESS
10 pounds in 10 weeks

I’m going away the end of February and would like to drop 10 by then. Looking for some motivation and support. My Ultimate weight loss is 40 but going on mini goals for now.
WORKOUTS
Hello LETS DO THIS

Hello im excited to get back on track and start tracking what goes in my body. I am on a mission to loos weight the healthy way. Does anyone here do any type of long term fasting 🤔? Im trying to figure out what exercises is good when I'm doing my 3 day fast.
WEIGHT LOSS
Struggling with weight loss

I used to weigh 115kg and have lost ~35kg of weight. I did this through a calorie defecit, strength training and walking loads. Recently, I have been struggling so much with my weight loss. I’ve lost so much weight but I still have a fatty appearance. I still feel fat and it sucks.
WEIGHT LOSS

