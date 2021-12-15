ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Boulder-based Gores Group to take another company public via SPAC

By Tommy Wood
Daily Camera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment firm The Gores Group announced Tuesday that it plans to take public Arizona manufacturing company Footprint via a special-purpose acquisition company. As a SPAC transaction, the...

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Nauticus Robotics, A Developer Of Cloud-Based AI Software To Power Its Ocean Robots and Services, To Become A Publicly Traded Company Via Merger With CleanTech Acquisition Corp.

Nauticus, founded by ex-NASA engineers, is disrupting ocean services from surface to seabed with its software platform that enables robust machine intelligence for work in marine environments for its growing fleet of ocean robots. Pro forma equity value of the combined company is expected to be approximately $561 million with...
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

TeleSign to go public via a SPAC deal at $1.3 billion valuation

TeleSign provides security, authentication, fraud detection, compliance, and reputation scoring solutions through its APIs. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC), a publicly-traded SPAC with $380 million in trust, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with TeleSign. Upon closing, the company will be named TeleSign, Inc., and TeleSign's common shares are...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Spac Merger Takes eVTOL Startup Vertical Public

UK electric air mobility startup Vertical Aerospace has listed publicly on the New York Stock Exchange after completing a merger with blank-check company Broadstone Acquisition that did not perform as well as hoped for. Bristol, England-based Vertical is developing the piloted four-passenger VX4... Subscription Required. Spac Merger Takes eVTOL Startup...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#The Gores Group#Software Company#Footprint#Giix#Spac#Hostess#United Wholesale Mortgage#Matterport#Swedish#Polestar#Bizwest Media Llc
Memphis Business Journal

Summit Truck Group sells $205M in assets to Texas-based public company

A Texas-sized publicly traded company — on the Fortune 500 in the past — has acquired a segment of one of Memphis' largest private companies. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC San Diego

Plant-Based Packaging-Maker Footprint Going Public Via $1.6 Billion SPAC

Footprint, an Arizona-based materials science technology company known for its plant-based packaging, will make its market debut by merging with blank-check firm Gores Holdings VIII. The company, ranked No. 45 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq in the first half of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

SPAC Tekkorp Digital gains on report of talks to take Caliente Interactive public

SPAC Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ:TEKK) gained 1.2 % after a report that it's in advanced talks to take online gambling company Caliente Interactive public in a $2.5B deal. Under the deal, $250M would be invested in a PIPE by broadcaster Univision (UVN) and its shareholders with another $190M from other institutional investors, according to a Sky News report. Caliente Interactive operates primarily in Mexico.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SPAC KludeIn is said in talks to take data intelligence firm Near public

SPAC KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) is said in talks to take data intelligence startup Near public in a deal that will value the combine company at about $1.2B. INKA rose 0.5%. A deal could be announced in the coming weeks, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Near...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Harley-Davidson’s EV motorcycle unit LiveWire to go public via SPAC

The agreement with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (ABIC) will preserve much of Harley-Davidson’s ownership while giving LiveWire access to the capital that the public markets can provide and fold in Taiwanese motorcycle and sport vehicle manufacturer Kymco as a key partner. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Harley's electric motorcycle division to go public via $1.7 billion SPAC deal

Harley-Davidson's electric-motorcycle division will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valued at $1.77 billion, the company said on Monday. The company launched LiveWire earlier this year, hoping to claw back lost market share as its core baby boomer customer base grows older and interest in motorcycling as a recreational activity fades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

NuScale to go public via merger with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition in deal valued at about $1.9 billion

NuScale Power LLC, a provider of small modular nuclear reactor technology, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.9 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The combined company will be renamed NuScale Power Corp., and will list under the ticker "SMR." It will have gross proceeds of up to $413 million, including a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $181 million backed by investors including Samsung C&T Corporation, DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy. "NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said the statement. Fluor , NuScale's majority shareholder, will own about 60% of the combined company and remain a partner to NuScale. The company's power plant design can generation up to 924 megawatts a day of electricity. The company's leadership team will remain in place. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based fiber technology. "With corporations, regulators and consumers alike increasingly demanding high-quality, sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic, foam and other products, Footprint's solutions are capitalizing on a growing $315 billion annual market opportunity that is converting to environmentally friendly solutions as quickly as possible," the companies said. Customers Conagra.
BUSINESS
Antelope Valley Press

Harley to take electric company public

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion. The news gave a jolt to long-suffering shares of Harley-Davidson, which jumped 14% at the opening bell, Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy