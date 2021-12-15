ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell’s Concept Luna Is A Sustainable & Repair-Friendly Laptop

By Chethan Rao
Android Headlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell has announced a new concept that could revolutionize the future of laptops. Known as “Concept Luna,” this project will focus on sustainability and repairability. Although Dell laptops are easier to repair than the likes of the Apple MacBook, the company feels it can do even more in this...

techaeris.com

[CES 2022] Dell’s Concept Luna aims to make your laptop last longer

With CES 2022 just around the bend, many brands hold CES pre-brief meetings with the press like us. Most of these meetings are under strict embargoes, but some of the information can be announced ahead of CES. Dell has several upcoming things, and one of them is Concept Luna. Estimated...
ELECTRONICS
