Kalamazoo police investigate shooting that leaves man injured

FERNDALE, MI -- A 10-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a violent crash that occurred after two kids stole a car from a group home in Oakland County. The crash occurred near 8 Mile Road and Flowerdale Street in Ferndale on Nov. 17 after the 10-year-old and an 11-year-old stole the car from Methodist Children’s Home Society in Redford. A 16-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO