ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo police investigate shooting that leaves man injured

By John Agar
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Dec. 14, on Douglas Avenue. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening,...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
MLive

Child fled car as woman, Battle Creek officers exchange shots, video shows

BATTLE CREEK, MI – A child fled from a car as the driver fired a shot and police fired back Wednesday afternoon in Battle Creek. Battle Creek police officers responded to assist with transportation of a 40-year-old woman for court-ordered mental health treatment at 12:12 p.m., Dec. 15, at Summit Pointe a mental health treatment facility, 175 College Street, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said at a news conference Thursday, Dec. 16.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Kalamazoo Public Safety
The Ann Arbor News

10-year-old resident of Michigan group home dies from injuries sustained after stolen car crashed

FERNDALE, MI -- A 10-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a violent crash that occurred after two kids stole a car from a group home in Oakland County. The crash occurred near 8 Mile Road and Flowerdale Street in Ferndale on Nov. 17 after the 10-year-old and an 11-year-old stole the car from Methodist Children’s Home Society in Redford. A 16-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy